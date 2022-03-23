May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns

The long wait is finally over, Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back in 2022.
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to purchase tickets now for the 43rd City of Santa Clarita Dodger Day to see the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 14, at 7:10 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting SCVDodgerDay.com.
Dodger Day returns for the first time since 2019, offering Santa Clarita residents a chance to catch a ballgame with family and friends. It will also be the first Santa Clarita Dodger Day since the Boys in Blue won the World Series in 2020.
Ticket prices range from $30 each for Preferred Reserve MVP seats to $68 Loge Box MVP seats. A limited amount of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets are grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets. For more information, please visit SCVDodgerDay.com or contact Ashley Gurrola at (661) 255-4965.
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's One Story One City program and this year's book selection, "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Creative" by Florence Williams, we're inviting residents to put on your jeans and comfy shoes and come out to Newhall Park to beautify the natural spaces and enjoy the great outdoors.
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones, extending into its second year in 2021 as the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 11th anniversary.
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
