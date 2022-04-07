May 14: Stop The Stigma Rally Address Mental Health In SCV

Mental Health Hookup is presenting Stop the Stigma SCV Mental Health Awareness rally to address the issues of Santa Clarita residents who are suffering from mental illness.

Mental Health Hookup is partnering with Child and Family Center, College of the Canyons, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, SRD Straightening Reins, and National Alliance on Mental Health, to host the rally.

Stop the Stigma SCV is a community-based mental health event. Residents suffering from mental illness remain largely invisible because of the stigma attached to mental and emotional issues. This stigma is the number one driver of the shame and humiliation they feel and can be so debilitating as to create isolation, depression and, in some cases, result in suicide, according to Mental Health Hookup.

The goal of the Stop the Stigma SCV Rally is to promote community acceptance and support for those suffering mental illness as well as their families so that they will no longer feel the need to hide the pain they are enduring.

Mental Health Hookup invites all residents to attend this special event to hear, first-hand, professionals and those who have experienced episodes of mental illness speak about how to deal with friends and family members in crisis. There will also be numerous resource tables and booths that will provide information and guidance to address these mental health issues

Stop the Stigma Rally will begin May 14th at Bridgeport Marketplace Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information about the rally, contact Barbara B. Wilson at (818) 517-9902, or visit Mental Health Hookup’s website.

