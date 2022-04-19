May 14: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts 37th Women in Service Celebration

The 37th Women in Service Celebration will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The event will honor 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.

One honoree will be selected as the recipient of the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service.” This award recognizes and celebrates the life of Zonta Club member, Carmen Sarro, 1985 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, the first employee hired by the new city of Santa Clarita in 1987 and a volunteer who made a positive impact on the people and organizations of the SCV.

The 2022 Women in Service nominees and nominating organization: Caroline Bybee. SCV Senior Center; Marianne Cederlind, Carousel Ranch; Lynda Cook, Sunrise Rotary Club; Sue Endress, Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club; Tracy Hauser, Single Mothers Outreach; Sharlene Johnson, College of the Canyons Foundation; Jan Ladd, Assistance League of Santa Clarita; Alison Lindemann, Circle of Hope; Katherine Lujan, Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club; Cherise Moore, WiSH Foundation; Susan Pearsall, American Cancer Society; Debbie Quintana, Fostering Youth Independence; Stephanie Sewell, Soroptimist International of Valencia; Doreen Slater, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour; Sue Tweddell, Soroptimist International of Greater SCV; Debra Wallace, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center; Aida Weinstein, Child & Family Center and Sonja Wendt, American Association of University Women.

“We are tremendously honored to have so many incredible women nominated this year. Each nominee is living testimony to our theme, ‘Women Working for a Cause, Not for Applause,’” said Mary Ree, chair of the event.

Darleen Lyons, co-chair, recently announced that Michelle Rey, Executive Director College of the Canyons Foundation will be emcee for the event. Rey is passionate about academia, philanthropy and impacting the lives of students to enhance their lives through education. Rey is from Santa Clarita and a graduate of Canyon High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, a Master of Public Administration degree as well as a Master Certification in Non-profit Management.

Tickets are selling quickly and the last date for reservations in May 5 providing the event is not sold out. Reservations are $75 before May 1 and $90 afterwards.

The celebration will be held at The Centre, Santa Clarita, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

More information and reservations are available at Zonta Women in Service Celebration.

