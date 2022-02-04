May 14: Zonta of SCV Women in Service Luncheon

Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by lunch and the program at 11 a.m.

The Women in Service Luncheon, “Women Working for a Cause Not for Applause” honors dynamic volunteers nominated by local non-profit organizations that share our mission, the advancement of women and girls.

All nominees will be guests of Zonta at the luncheon and will be recognized along with their organization.

To date 16 non-profit organizations have selected one of their volunteers who have gone above and beyond. Organizations have until Feb. 18 to nominate a volunteer from their organization.

These outstanding women contribute their time and expertise to make our community a better place to live. All nominees will be honored and one nominee will be chosen to receive the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service.”

Reservations are $75 before May 1, 2022 and $90 after. Doors open at 10 a.m. for registration, social and seating. Program begins at 11 a.m.

Information and reservations are available at Zonta Club of SCV.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...