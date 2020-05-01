May 15: Deadline to Apply for Appointment to Sulphur Springs Board

May 15 is the deadline for interested individuals to apply for an appointment to the Sulphur Springs Union School District Governing Board.

The vacancy is for Trustee Area 3, and the appointment would take effect immediately.

Primary qualifications of governing board members (per Education Code section 35107):

* Candidate must be at least 18 years of age

* Candidate must be a U.S. citizen

* Candidate must be a registered voter

* Candidate must be a resident of the Sulp[her Springs Union School District and Trustee Area 3

* Candidate may not be barred from office by a felony conviction

* Employees of the district are eligible to serve on the board, however, prior to taking office, the employee must resign from district employment

* Attendance at regular board meetings on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. and at special meetings, and preparation for such meetings is required.

The district will post the fact of a provisional appointment and the name of such appointee upon appointment.

Unless a petition calling for a special election containing a sufficient number of signatures is filed with the OPffice of the County Superintendent of Schools within thirty (30) days of the date of the appointment, the provisional appointment will become effective.

Submit applications by email to ckawaguchi@sssd.k12.ca.us or by mail to 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, attention Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi.

Submit a complete application no later than May 15 at 4 p.m.

Applications are available on the district website at www.sssd.k12.ca.us.