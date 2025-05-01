May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party

The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 15 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

Complete with action-packed challenges such as target elimination at the Golden Gun Shooting Gallery and tactical escape via Parkour Spy Course.

On-street bar hosted by Old Town Junction and food from L.A. Donut and Reality Eatzz.

Final objective is to report to the dance floor with Agent 18 band.

This mission will self destruct at 10 p.m.

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every Third Thursday. Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita.

For more information visit the SENSES website.

