header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0
| Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Via Workforce

Join the Valley Industry Association on Thursday, May 15 for the 2025 Workforce Development Conference to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The event, “The Future of Work 2.0” will be held 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, California, 91355.

The future of work isn’t just about new technology, it’s about creating environments where diverse talent across generations can contribute their unique strengths while embracing transformative tools.

In this powerful session, future of work experts, Seth Mattison and Kim Lear will share strategies and insights for building a workforce development strategy that bridges generational perspectives, and unlocks technological innovation and human potential.

Discover how to attract, retain, and develop top talent in a competitive market, leverage AI to enhance human capabilities, and create pathways for growth that resonate with every generation.

Mattison, returning from last year, is the founder and CEO of FutureSight Labs and an internationally recognized thought leader on leadership and high-performance cultures. For nearly two decades, he has advised iconic brands like Mastercard, IBM, and PepsiCo on how to thrive in the evolving workplace. Seth’s dynamic approach blends personal stories with cutting-edge insights to inspire leaders to embrace change and prepare for the future of work.

Lear, founder of Inlay Insights, is a writer, researcher, and generational expert known for weaving insightful stories and data into engaging presentations. With over a decade of research on leadership, generational dynamics, and workforce trends, her work has been featured on NPR, The Wall Street Journal, and TIME. She has consulted for leading companies like Disney, LinkedIn, and Deloitte, and was head of research for Gen Z @ Work. Kim also advises AI startup FORE and mentors young women through The 78 Cents Project.

Together, they will provide actionable strategies to bridge generational perspectives, harness innovation, and unlock human potential in today’s workforce.

﻿Throughout the day,the conference also feature fireside chats with industry experts, providing real-world insights and strategies. Fireside chat guests include:

﻿Adel Villalobos, CEO of Lief Labs

Mark Shramek, Business Performance Advisor at Insperity

Ricki Macken Chilvers, Executive Director of Pleasantview Industries

Sponsorships are available. Tickets are $90 each.

For tickets and sponsorships visit www.via.org/workforce-development/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-14-2025 May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0
02-14-2025 Princess Cruises Officially Announces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita
02-13-2025 Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
02-13-2025 Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
02-12-2025 Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Since the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
The Saugus Union School Board of Trustees regular meeting will include a discussion of practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with "Big Behaviors."
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
Flu Activity Remains High, But It’s Not Too Late to Get Vaccinated
The California Department of Public Health reports seasonal influenza cases and activity are high in California, but it’s not too late to get the flu shot to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
Flu Activity Remains High, But It’s Not Too Late to Get Vaccinated
May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0
Join the Valley Industry Association on Thursday, May 15 for the 2025 Workforce Development Conference to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0
Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the county’s implementation of the people experiencing homelessness missions at the Tuesday, Feb. 18 regular board meeting.
Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report
Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.
Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
The Master's University women's basketball team scored the first basket of the game in the first four seconds and never looked back to defeat the Embry-Riddle Eagles 72-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 12 in Prescott, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened up the 2025 season with a pair of wins Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.
Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins
Feb. 21-23: Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN
Eric Clarke and Front Row Theatre have announced the premiere of the original production "Disconnect" at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Feb. 21-23: Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN
Cougars Fall in Extras vs. Chaffey
College of the Canyons baseball clubbed three home runs in the fifth and took a tie game into the 10th inning before eventually falling to Chaffey College in a 7-6 final score at Mike Gillespie Field on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Cougars Fall in Extras vs. Chaffey
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Santa Barbara
College of the Canyons softball swept its non-conference doubleheader over Santa Barbara City College at Whitten field on Tuesday, Feb. 11, taking both games in five innings while running its win streak to four games.
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Santa Barbara
County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire
In response to the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urgently calling on local property owners with available rental units to help house displaced families.
County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire
Whitesides First Bill, Chiquita Canyon Payments Tax Relief
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) introduced his first bill in the 119th Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to provide tax relief for residents in his district impacted by the Chiquita Canyon landfill.
Whitesides First Bill, Chiquita Canyon Payments Tax Relief
Princess Cruises Officially Announces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita
Princess Cruises, which has been headquartered in Valencia since 2001 has announced plans to vacate it's Santa Clarita offices and relocate to south Florida within the next three years.
Princess Cruises Officially Announces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
Pets Global, Inc., the Valencia-based maker of Zignature and Fussie Cat premium dog and cat food, has donated 4,000 pounds of pet food for the Rescue Train's Saturday, Feb. 15 Mobile Pet Assistance Event.
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
The SCV Eco Alliance will hold its second EcoFilm Festival at College of the Canyons, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
Feb. 18: Noche Sabrosa Social Dancing at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria will host Noche Sabrosa, a social dancing event, 9:30 p.m.- midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 27007 McBean Parkway, Valencia CA 91355.
Feb. 18: Noche Sabrosa Social Dancing at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
Joann Inc. has announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, including the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in Santa Clarita at 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
The American Automobile Association of Santa Clarita will host a Japan Travel Show, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at 23770 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
LASD Seeks Person of Interest in Murder of CalArts Student Menghan Zhuang
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking a person of interest in the death of Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old student at California Institute of the Arts.
LASD Seeks Person of Interest in Murder of CalArts Student Menghan Zhuang
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
Zignature, a Valencia based leader in meat-first, limited-ingredient dog food, recently launched its Employee Feed Alternative Giving Program.
Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
SCVNews.com