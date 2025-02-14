May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0

Join the Valley Industry Association on Thursday, May 15 for the 2025 Workforce Development Conference to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The event, “The Future of Work 2.0” will be held 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, California, 91355.

The future of work isn’t just about new technology, it’s about creating environments where diverse talent across generations can contribute their unique strengths while embracing transformative tools.

In this powerful session, future of work experts, Seth Mattison and Kim Lear will share strategies and insights for building a workforce development strategy that bridges generational perspectives, and unlocks technological innovation and human potential.

Discover how to attract, retain, and develop top talent in a competitive market, leverage AI to enhance human capabilities, and create pathways for growth that resonate with every generation.

Mattison, returning from last year, is the founder and CEO of FutureSight Labs and an internationally recognized thought leader on leadership and high-performance cultures. For nearly two decades, he has advised iconic brands like Mastercard, IBM, and PepsiCo on how to thrive in the evolving workplace. Seth’s dynamic approach blends personal stories with cutting-edge insights to inspire leaders to embrace change and prepare for the future of work.

Lear, founder of Inlay Insights, is a writer, researcher, and generational expert known for weaving insightful stories and data into engaging presentations. With over a decade of research on leadership, generational dynamics, and workforce trends, her work has been featured on NPR, The Wall Street Journal, and TIME. She has consulted for leading companies like Disney, LinkedIn, and Deloitte, and was head of research for Gen Z @ Work. Kim also advises AI startup FORE and mentors young women through The 78 Cents Project.

Together, they will provide actionable strategies to bridge generational perspectives, harness innovation, and unlock human potential in today’s workforce.

﻿Throughout the day,the conference also feature fireside chats with industry experts, providing real-world insights and strategies. Fireside chat guests include:

﻿Adel Villalobos, CEO of Lief Labs

Mark Shramek, Business Performance Advisor at Insperity

Ricki Macken Chilvers, Executive Director of Pleasantview Industries

Sponsorships are available. Tickets are $90 each.

For tickets and sponsorships visit www.via.org/workforce-development/.

