May 16: SCAA Meeting Features Christina Ramos Demo

The Monday, May 16 general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association features Christina Ramos demonstrating still life painting with acrylics. Come meet the artist at The MAIN Theatre, 2466 Main St., Newhall at 6:30 p.m.

Attendance is free to the public. Ramos focuses on figurative realism and contemporary portraiture. Recognized by Southwest Art Magazine as a winner in their annual “Artistic Excellence” competition, as well as being a featured artist in Fine Art Connoisseur Magazines article “21 Figure Paintings You Must See.” Her unique style and imaginative subject matter has made her a favorite among collectors in the United States and Europe.

Ramos represents Golden Artist Colors Company as a demonstrator and is a painting instructor at the Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Art. Her paintings have been honored with awards from Max Ginsburg, Dean Mitchell, Tony Pro, Kristin Hoerth Editor and Chief of Southwest Art Magazine and Lisa Temper Hanover the Director and CEO of the James A. Michener Art Museum.

Ramos’ work has been shown at the Museum of Latin American Art, San Diego Museum of the Living Artist, the Lancaster Museum of Art and History, the Santa Paula Museum of Art, the International Museum of Contemporary Masters of Fine Art, the Pacific Asian Museum, the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, the Pasadena Museum of History and many galleries throughout the United States.

Her work has also been included in book series “Acrylic Works” (the best of acrylic painting) issues 2, 3, 5, 7 as well as being a featured artist in American Art Collector, Fine Art Connoisseur and Southwest Art Magazine.

For more information visit Santa Clarita Artists Association.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...