January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson arrives at Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
| Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
VegFest

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off this year’s SCV VegFest as the community heals and celebrates sustainability, healthy living and compassion.

The Fest will be held on Saturday, May 16, from noon to 6:00 p.m. at Central Park.

The VegFest is a vegan-inspired food, beer, wine & music festival aimed at inspiring a more compassionate community. As the Fest’s founder, Jess Guidroz, said, “Our objective is to create a high vibe, grassroots movement for compassionate living in the Santa Clarita Valley. VegFest is more than just an event to raise awareness around animal friendly and sustainable food choices, it’s an opportunity for our community to celebrate, heal and learn about conscious living – together.”

“Saugus Strong” will have a booth with both students and teachers from Saugus High School. Community members will be able to donate to the cause as well as offer support to that community as they heal. Several teachers will also play in an acoustic band near the booth.

Foodies and music-lovers rejoice! VegFest attendees can expect a combination of over 100 participating restaurants, vendors and food trucks, including: Beyond Meat, Delighted by Hummus, and Amaro Pizzeria, as well as a variety of Santa Clarita craft beer and wine vendors. In addition to scrumptious vegan cuisine to sample or buy, there will also be 2-3 small, local musical acts throughout the grounds at all times. There will be a best-of food contest, yoga in the park, a children’s play area, and much more.

For more event info, visit www.SCVVegFest.com or contact Jess Guidroz at jess@scvvegfest.com.

Event details:
Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020
Time: Noon to 6:00 p.m.
Place: Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
Entrance fee: $10
Social Media (Instagram): @SCVegFest #SCVVegFest
