Today in
S.C.V. History
May 13
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
May 17-18: Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy
| Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department Lifeguard Division, in partnership with the Women’s Fire League, will host the fourth annual Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy May 17-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open to everyone 16 years of age and older, this free annual two-day academy provides participants the opportunity to learn hands-on lifesaving skills from a group of professional ocean lifeguards.

WLPA participants will engage in various activities, such as swimming in the ocean and running in the sand, as well as engaging in a series of physical fitness exercises.

The WLPA will be held at LACoFD Venice Beach Lifeguard Operations, 2300 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

For additional information on the WLPA, please click here.
Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship

Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
For the second year in a row and the 12th time in team history, the College of the Canyons Cougars remain on top of the men's golf mountain after a two-round performance at the 3C2A Men's Golf State Championships on Sunday and Monday, May 11-12, at the Bayonet Golf Course.
FULL STORY...

Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast

Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast
Friday, May 9, 2025
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County

Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
Thursday, May 8, 2025
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 9-10.
FULL STORY...

CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’

CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
Thursday, May 8, 2025
In the real world, aggressive lane weaving, triple-digit speeds and road rage aren’t part of a high-score strategy, its deadly. The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to crack down on what can only be described as “video game-styled” driving on the highways.
FULL STORY...
City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a significant milestone in the future of William S. Hart Park. The Los Angeles County Superior Court accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the historic park in probate court, clearing the way for the city to move forward with the ownership transition.
City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval
Finally Family Homes Wins Aging Out Institute Flame Award $40K Grant
Finally Family Homes has announced it has been selected as one of eight winners of the 2024 Aging Out Institute Awards Program, receiving the Flame Award and a $40,000 grant.
Finally Family Homes Wins Aging Out Institute Flame Award $40K Grant
Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons track completed its run at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Saddleback College on Saturday, May 10, with the Cougars' contingent seeing four athletes advance to the state meet.
Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships
May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission invites the public to the 2035 Arts Plan: Vision and Development Town Hall Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20 at the California Institute of the Arts.
May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting
June 7: Summer Breeze Festival at CalArts
Presented by Top Entertainment and American Family Funding, California Institute of the Arts will host the Summer Breeze Music Festival, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7.
June 7: Summer Breeze Festival at CalArts
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
The annual Summer Reading Program is back at Santa Clarita public libraries and this year's theme is "Level Up at Your Library."
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
May 31: WiSH Upon a Car Showcase
WiSH Education Foundation will host WiSH Upon a Car Showcase, Saturday, May 31, 6-10 p.m. in the Citrus Street parking lot at Valencia Town Center.
May 31: WiSH Upon a Car Showcase
May 13: City Council to Continue Public Hearing on OTN Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 13 at City Hall to continue a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building in Old Town Newhall with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
May 13: City Council to Continue Public Hearing on OTN Project
May 24: ‘Ghosts of California’ Special Screening at Rancho Camulos
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special screening of "Ghosts of California" at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 24, as well as a live musical performance.
May 24: ‘Ghosts of California’ Special Screening at Rancho Camulos
May 12-17: Two Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of two productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 12 to Saturday, May 17.
May 12-17: Two Productions Filming in SCV
May 14: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
May 14: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Canyons Leads Opening Round at 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons stormed out to an eight-stroke lead on day one of the 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, Calif. on Sunday, May 11, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus carding six birdies to lead the individual field.
Canyons Leads Opening Round at 3C2A State Championships
Mustangs Tuned Up for Nationals at APU
With NAIA track & field nationals coming in less than two weeks, The Master's University men's and women's teams are hitting their stride at the right moment. The Mustangs competed at the Franson Last Chance Meet Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, in Azusa, with multiple school records going down.
Mustangs Tuned Up for Nationals at APU
TMU Men’s Golf to Play for National Championship
The Master's men's golf team has been given the opportunity to go after the university's third national championship of the year after being given an at-large berth for the NAIA National Championships to be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
TMU Men’s Golf to Play for National Championship
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Skip Newhall, 87, Great-great Grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall
Dr. X.X. Skip Newhall, 87, died Sunday, May 4. A long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Newhall was the great-great grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall.
Skip Newhall, 87, Great-great Grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.
Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
Get ready to wave your flags and celebrate with pride, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning in full patriotic spirit.
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast
