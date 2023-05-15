May 17: Hart Board Meeting, Retiree Recognition Night

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at: https://youtu.be/kExKtLwGMB8.

Please note: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found here: https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo

Items on the agenda include recognitions for:

— Recognition of National Merit Scholarship Finalists.

— Recognition of the Hart and Saugus High School Winter Guards as the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Division SAAA and SA (respectively) Champions.

— Adoption of textbooks and instructional materials.

— Adoption of Resolution to Issue and Sell Community Facilities District No. 2002-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District 2023 Special Tax Refunding Bonds.

— Other routine business relating to personnel and facilities management.

Note: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.

