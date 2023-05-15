header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 15
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
May 17: Hart Board Meeting, Retiree Recognition Night
| Monday, May 15, 2023
Hart District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at: https://youtu.be/kExKtLwGMB8.

Please note: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found here: https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo

Items on the agenda include recognitions for:

— Recognition of National Merit Scholarship Finalists.

— Recognition of the Hart and Saugus High School Winter Guards as the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Division SAAA and SA (respectively) Champions.

— Adoption of textbooks and instructional materials.

— Adoption of Resolution to Issue and Sell Community Facilities District No. 2002-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District 2023 Special Tax Refunding Bonds.

— Other routine business relating to personnel and facilities management.

Note: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

May 17: Hart Board Meeting, Retiree Recognition Night

May 17: Hart Board Meeting, Retiree Recognition Night
Monday, May 15, 2023
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
FULL STORY...

Learning Post Academy Accepting Applications for Fall 2023

Learning Post Academy Accepting Applications for Fall 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023
Are you interested in online learning? Do you want to learn more about the William S. Hart Union School District's online learning school, Learning Post Academy? If so, please register for an informational meeting on May 23 or May 24.
FULL STORY...

Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year

Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Monday, May 8, 2023
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School english teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...

May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Monday, May 8, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day

Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
Friday, May 5, 2023
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 16: Arts Commission Study Session on Museum, Cultural Center
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Orchard Room. 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 16: Arts Commission Study Session on Museum, Cultural Center
Planning Commission Continues Public Hearing on Newhall Studios
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
Planning Commission Continues Public Hearing on Newhall Studios
Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has issued a statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for fiscal year 2023–24.
Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
May 17: Hart Board Meeting, Retiree Recognition Night
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
May 17: Hart Board Meeting, Retiree Recognition Night
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk Rescheduled to June 3
The SCV Education Foundation announces that the inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk scheduled on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk Rescheduled to June 3
Overnight Closures on All SB I-5 Lanes May 15-18, May 20
The California Department of Transportation has advised that all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed for five nights as crews work to repair damages from a landslide in Castaic that occurred due to intense rainfall.
Overnight Closures on All SB I-5 Lanes May 15-18, May 20
Schiavo Announces SCV Chamber Support of Legislation
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the support of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce on five crucial pieces of legislation, tackling issues like housing, homelessness, support for low income families, water protection and electric vehicle infrastructure.
Schiavo Announces SCV Chamber Support of Legislation
May 20: Special Olympics Spring Games Volunteers Sought
Volunteers are being sought for the Special Olympics 2023 SCV Spring Games to be held Saturday, May 20 at Hart High School in Newhall.
May 20: Special Olympics Spring Games Volunteers Sought
SCV Water Wins Prestigious Award for PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized for excellence in water treatment and innovation in addressing water industry issues by the Association of California Water Agencies. The agency was awarded the highly esteemed Clair A. Hill Award for its Valley Center Well PFAS Treatment Facility at the 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey this week.
SCV Water Wins Prestigious Award for PFAS Treatment Facility
Cameron Smyth | Pedal Your Way into Bike Month!
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes the month of May as Bike Month, offering our residents a wide variety of activities, free events and opportunities to keep you healthy and safe. With the mountains and hills covered in green, this is the best time to take the family out onto our trails and paseos and enjoy the natural beauty of Santa Clarita.
Cameron Smyth | Pedal Your Way into Bike Month!
Learning Post Academy Accepting Applications for Fall 2023
Are you interested in online learning? Do you want to learn more about the William S. Hart Union School District's online learning school, Learning Post Academy? If so, please register for an informational meeting on May 23 or May 24.
Learning Post Academy Accepting Applications for Fall 2023
Princess Cruises Names Second Sphere Class Ship the Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has revealed the name of its second Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess, which will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages when she debuts in August 2025.
Princess Cruises Names Second Sphere Class Ship the Star Princess
Canyons Baseball Falls 8-7 to Grossmont in Super Regional
College of the Canyons was served a tough pill to swallow in the opening game of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional, with the Cougars letting a five-run ninth-inning lead slip away to fall by an 8-7 final score to Grossmont College.
Canyons Baseball Falls 8-7 to Grossmont in Super Regional
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Volunteers
Volunteers are needed at Blue Star Ranch, a nonprofit equine therapy ranch in Newhall that serves veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Volunteers
Schiavo Co-Authors Bipartisan Solutions to Fentanyl Crisis
In honor of National Fentanyl Awareness Day California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) joined a legislative press conference on Tuesday, May 9 to offer her support for the bipartisan solutions moving forward in the legislature to tackle the fentanyl crisis. Her support includes co-authoring AB 19, a bill which will ensure naloxone hydrochloride, also referred to as NARCAN, is available in our schools.
Schiavo Co-Authors Bipartisan Solutions to Fentanyl Crisis
Hamilton Makes COC History at State Championships
Alyssa Hamilton added another entry to her history-making weekend during day three of the California Community College Athletic Association Swim and Dive State Championships on Saturday at East Los Angeles College.
Hamilton Makes COC History at State Championships
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
COC Standout Lauryn Bailey Commits to Cal State Dominguez Hills
College of the Canyons sophomore and Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year Lauryn Bailey has committed to continue her career at California State University, Dominguez Hills for the 2023 season.
COC Standout Lauryn Bailey Commits to Cal State Dominguez Hills
Entries Open for 2023 SCV Fourth of July Parade
Get your red, white and blue ready because the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back!
Entries Open for 2023 SCV Fourth of July Parade
COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year
College of the Canyons produced seven All-Western State Conference, South Division honorees, including conference Player of the Year Andy Ambriz. 
COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year
CalArts Announces 2023 Herb Alpert Award Winners
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
CalArts Announces 2023 Herb Alpert Award Winners
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: