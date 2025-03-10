May 17: Hart Park Critter Fair

Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced the introduction of Senate Bill 508, which would expand access to life-saving cancer care by allowing cancer patients in California to consult with out-of-state physicians through telehealth platforms.

College of the Canyons hosted the Western State Conference South meet at Cougar Stadium on Feb. 28, with the Cougars men's and women's teams both securing second place finishes.

College of the Canyons men's golf placed second at the Western State Conference tournament played at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 3.

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 10 to Saturday, March 15.

The Hart Games will be held 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, March 24, at Valencia High School, Valencia High School Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.

The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, March 13 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355. A closed session will begin at 5 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.

Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, March 11 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a review on emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 windstorms and fires.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and Field Mycologist Bat Vardeh, founder of Women Forage SoCal, will present a Mushroom Foray and Talk, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

On Saturday, March 22, College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities.

Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee has released the names of the 21 nominees and the nomination organizations for 2025 Santa Clarita Woman of the Year.

The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee has released the names of the 12 nominees and the nomination organizations for 2025 Santa Clarita Man of the Year.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to indulge in a delicious way to support the fight against cancer with its spring-themed See’s Candies fundraiser.

March 19: Coffee With a Cop in Canyon Country The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has rescheduled the March 12 Coffee with a Cop in Canyon Country to the new date of Wednesday, March 19.

March 11: City Council to Discuss Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, March 11 at City Hall to consider a number of agenda items, including awarding a contract for an environmental impact report for the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project.

March 8: Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park of Santa Clarita The city of Santa Clarita will offer a free Mountain Bike Demo Day at the Bike Park of Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon.

Santa Clarita Awarded $1.4M Measure A Grant to Expand Open Space The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded a $1.4 million Measure A competitive grant from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, securing vital funding to expand and protect open space in the Santa Clarita Valley. Santa Clarita was among just 13 projects selected for funding.

March 8: Include Everyone Project Dining Fundraiser The Santa Clarita Valley Include Everyone Project will offer a dining fundraiser on International Women's Day Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Apolo Greek Grill, 28263 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.