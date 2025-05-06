May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk

Old Town Newhall Association in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita will present Old Town Newhall Art Walk, a new event, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17.
This inaugural, free event will feature over 15 local art-related businesses and non-profits located in the Old Town Newhall area, known as the Arts and Entertainment District.
Check out local arts providers and establishments, including visual arts, performing arts and instructional arts and learn more about the creative activities and services they offer to the community.
Pick up a complimentary tote bag and map at the event information site and then walk to each local participating businesses which may have a creative demonstration, pick up brochures and schedules and more.
From 2-5 p.m., the Art Walk is family friendly and ideal for children and teens. From 5-8 p.m., many of the participating establishments will be offering wine tasting.
Local arts businesses participating include:
ARTree
Arts & Events Office / City of Santa Clarita
Barn & Charm
Board and Brush
Empire Dance Center
Hart and Main
Locale Studios
Newhall Community Center
Newhall Family Theatre
Pocock Brewing Public House
Purple Planet Creative Space
Raising the Curtain Foundation
Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery
Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society
Textilepop
The Horseshoe
The Main
Participating Wineries & Breweries Include:
Bivium Wine
Brewery Draconum
Double Trouble: Hoi Polloi and Pagter Brothers
Pocock Brewing Public House
Pulchella Winery
For more information on the event,
