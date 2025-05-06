May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk

Old Town Newhall Association in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita will present Old Town Newhall Art Walk, a new event, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

This inaugural, free event will feature over 15 local art-related businesses and non-profits located in the Old Town Newhall area, known as the Arts and Entertainment District.

Check out local arts providers and establishments, including visual arts, performing arts and instructional arts and learn more about the creative activities and services they offer to the community.

Pick up a complimentary tote bag and map at the event information site and then walk to each local participating businesses which may have a creative demonstration, pick up brochures and schedules and more.

From 2-5 p.m., the Art Walk is family friendly and ideal for children and teens. From 5-8 p.m., many of the participating establishments will be offering wine tasting.

Local arts businesses participating include:

ARTree

Arts & Events Office / City of Santa Clarita

Barn & Charm

Board and Brush

Empire Dance Center

Hart and Main

Locale Studios

Newhall Community Center

Newhall Family Theatre

Pocock Brewing Public House

Purple Planet Creative Space

Raising the Curtain Foundation

Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery

Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society

Textilepop

The Horseshoe

The Main

Participating Wineries & Breweries Include:

Bivium Wine

Brewery Draconum

Double Trouble: Hoi Polloi and Pagter Brothers

Pocock Brewing Public House

Pulchella Winery

For more information on the event,

Like this: Like Loading...