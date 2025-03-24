header image

May 17: Our Community Salutes, Kiwanis Club to Host Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
| Monday, Mar 24, 2025
Our Community salutes

Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita will host an enlistee recognition ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at Golden Valley High School Theater, to honor the 2025 high school seniors and families who will serve in the U.S. armed services.

Since 2009, OCS – USA has conducted hundreds of recognition ceremonies nationwide, honoring tens of thousands new enlistees and families.

“I am exceptionally proud of these brave young adults in Santa Clarita who have taken the oath to protect our liberties and freedoms at a critical time. The military is facing a substantial recruiting crisis, and we must do everything we can to honor and support them as they embark on their military journey.” said Kenneth Hartman, OCS – USA Founder and President.

The ceremony will be underwritten by local businesses and individuals, ensuring there is no cost to attend. This generous support reflects the community’s recognition of the dedication and sacrifice made by the class of 2025 high school enlistees who have made the selfless decision to serve the country.

Going beyond recognition, the ceremonies also create a network of local support, as well as provide much-needed transitional resources to new enlistees, 75% of whom will only serve for 48-months.

The ceremony, held at Golden Valley High School Theater, which is located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350, will open for check-in at 1 p.m., followed by the commencement of the ceremony at 2 p.m.

Community Salutes of Santa Clarita is still accepting sponsorships for the ceremony.

For more information about sponsorships please visit:

https://community.ocsusa.org/santa-clarita/ or email mytekprint@aol.com

For more information about the Santa Clarita ceremony please visit:

https://community.ocsusa.org/santa-clarita/

For more information about Our Community Salutes – USA, please visit:

https://www.ourcommunitysalutes.org/
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita will host an enlistee recognition ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at Golden Valley High School Theater, to honor the 2025 high school seniors and families who will serve in the U.S. armed services.
FULL STORY...

April 4-19: SCAA Presents ‘Western Close Up’ Art Show, Reception

April 4-19: SCAA Presents ‘Western Close Up’ Art Show, Reception
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Western Close Up, beginning, Friday April 4-19 with an opening reception on Saturday, April 5, 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 31: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 53rd Annual Auction, ‘The Big Easy’

May 31: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 53rd Annual Auction, ‘The Big Easy’
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its annual auction, The Big Easy is set to take place on Saturday, May 31.
FULL STORY...

Donations Sought by Gibbon Conservation Center for Rocky’s House

Donations Sought by Gibbon Conservation Center for Rocky’s House
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Rocky, the youngest Javan gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus, will turn 2 years old on July 2. He was rejected at birth by his mother and has been raised by the experts and volunteers at the Gibbon Center.
FULL STORY...

March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event

March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the history, preservation and reopening of the Old Ridge Route will host a Clean Up the Ridge Route volunteer event on Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
FULL STORY...
