Today in
S.C.V. History
May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
| Thursday, May 8, 2025
Saugus Train station

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Saturday, May 17, 2-5 p.m. at The Old Town Newhall Art Walk.

SCAA Plein Air Artists are invited for Plein Air Painting during the Old Town Newhall Art Walk. Artists will be painting by the Santa Clarita History Center, located in Hart Park.

The Historical Society is located in the Saugus Train Station.

The society will be providing light snacks, which will include water, cookies, fruit, chips and more for the afternoon.

We have parking reserved for us by the Santa Clarita History Center at 24107 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. There is another event that day at the park, so this will be very helpful.

To get to parking and the area where the Plein Air painting will be held, please turn left entering Hart Park and go all the way to the left, passing the Visitors Center. There will be a volunteer there ready to direct traffic to the area and to give directions to the parking. The volunteer will be there at 1 p.m. Painting time is from 2-5 p.m., so theres a great window to explore and to create.

As usual all the Plein Air events are free and open to the public. You do not have to be a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, so come out for an afternoon of painting, drawing,
sketching or any medium you may want to use.

Please RSVP if planning on attending.

To RSVP visit the SCAA website

For more information on the Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking visit the SCAA website.

