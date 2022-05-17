coc university Center

May 18: COC Board Self-Evaluation Workshop

The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District will meet Wednesday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a Board Self-Evaluation Workshop.

This is an in-person meeting.

To view the meeting agenda visit COC Board of Trustees May 18 Meeting Agenda.

The board will meet in the College of the Canyons University Center Room 301, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, 91355.

WEBINAR ID:989-1447-8066

To live stream this meeting click on this link: Canyons Online.

