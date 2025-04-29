May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center

Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.

The event will be located Placerita Nature Center is located 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, California 91321 at the picnic area.

Arianna Monge is a board-certified music therapist and facilitator from Remo Drums.

No experience necessary, drums are provided.

Monge has years of experience using rhythm to support wellness, connection and community. As manager of Remo’s Rhythm, Wellness and You division, she leads programs that reduce stress, build social bonds and boost well-being through group drumming.

Why in the oak woodlands? Because nature and rhythm go hand in hand. The drum circle echoes the natural patterns, and offers a fun, interactive way to enjoy the outdoors, whether with friends, family or solo.

This event is part of Placerita’s Community Nature Series, bringing fresh, hands-on experience.

For more information please visit https://www.placerita.org/.

