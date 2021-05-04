May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training

No business is immune from the unthinkable. Workplace violence is an increasingly important topic for organizations of all types. Is your business and its employees prepared for an active shooter incident?

Join Valley Industry Association as its May Virtual Series presents Active Shooter Awareness Training II. The virtual session will take place Tuesday, May 18, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

The past year has been extremely difficult for businesses, employees and families. As the pandemic slows and L.A. County rises up through the tier structure, shuttered businesses are opening doors that have been locked for over a year, employees are returning to the workplace and more big changes are in store for all of us.

If a crisis occurs, do you know what to do?

Learn how to recognize potential workplace violence indicators, the actions to prevent and prepare for potential active shooter incidents, and how to manage the consequences of an active shooter incident.

More people with the skills and knowledge to respond can save lives.

Moderated by: Ed Masterson, SOS Entertainment and VIA Vice Chair Workforce Development

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

This is a VIA Virtual Program and will be presented in Zoom.

$15.00 per person for this Special Engagement

To register, click [here].

