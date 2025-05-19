header image

May 19-24: Four Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, May 19, 2025
Filming

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 19 to Saturday, May 24.

The productions filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

Feature

“The Family Business”

“Public Safety Power Shut Off”

TV

“Aces”

Student

“Killer of Men”

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes

City Cinemas Returns in June with Blockbuster Lineup

May 20: Planning Commission Holds Hearing on Newhall Avenue Project

‘Beyond the Desk’ Art Exhibit at City Hall First Floor Gallery

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Santa Clarita Valley Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has announced that the 2025 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Jade Meichtry.
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes
Online registration will begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department featured in the summer edition of the Santa Clarita "Seasons" magazine.
May 19-24: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 19 to Saturday, May 24.
California Invests Nearly $1.7 Billion for Transportation, Fire Recovery
The California Transportation Commission has allocated nearly $1.7 billion to help improve safety, increase mobility for all users and strengthen the state highway system.
Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots
Santa Clarita’s long-standing connection to the film industry takes center stage once again as the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival returns on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking the public’s assistance locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Keith Gant.
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 26, 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, in Newhall.
State Parks Offer Free Admission on Memorial Day to Members of the Military
California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active and reserve military members by offering free admission to 142 participating state park units on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
May 20: Saugus School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
July 14-16: Sign up Now for Dodgers Youth Baseball, Softball Camps
The Los Angeles Dodgers Neighborhood Camps return to the Santa Clarita Valley Monday-Wednesday, July 14-16. These baseball and softball camps offer young athletes the opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and grow within the community.
May 31: Wish Upon a Car Showcase Fundraiser Seeks Volunteers
Get ready for an unforgettable night of cars, music, food and community spirit at WiSH Education Foundation’s Third Annual WiSH Upon A Car Showcase. This highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, May 31 and needs volunteers for a variety of positions.
L.A. County Property Values Top $2 Trillion
Despite a devastating wildfire season that destroyed thousands of homes and scorched wide swaths of Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang released the May 15 Forecast for the 2025 Assessment Roll, projecting a 3.25% increase in taxable property values over 2024.
SCV Water Board | Support for Streamlined Delta Conveyance Project Approvals
On Wednesday, May 14, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proposal to eliminate costly red tape and litigious delays for the Delta Conveyance Project while maintaining environmental protections. 
LASD 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run Honors Fallen Officers
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Assistant Sheriff Jason Skeen kicked off the 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. on the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
May 29: Castaic Middle School Presents ‘Spring Music Showcase’
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Castaic Middle School Spring Music Showcase will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 29 at Castaic Middle School.
City Cinemas Returns in June with Blockbuster Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita is rolling out the big screen once again for City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm, beginning Friday, June 27.
May 20: Planning Commission Holds Hearing on Newhall Avenue Project
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 20, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a public hearing on the Newhall Avenue Mixed Use Project, consisting of 106 multifamily units and 4,000 square feet of commercial floor area.
TMU’s Jonathan Larson is Finalist for Nicklaus Award
The Master's men's golf team member Jonathan Larson has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 NAIA Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Workday.
‘Beyond the Desk’ Art Exhibit at City Hall First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Beyond the Desk,” on view now through Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall.
West Ranch Student Captures First Place in District Congressional Art Competition
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has announced the 2025 Congressional Art Competition winners for the 27th California Congressional District.
June 13-15: Mission Opera Presents Puccini’s Iconic Tragedy ‘Tosca’
Mission Opera, the Santa Clarita Valley’s opera company, will close its seventh season with the timeless opera "Tosca" by Giacomo Puccini.
