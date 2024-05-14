May 19: ‘Coexisting with Bears’ Presentation at Placerita Nature Center

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will present a Community Nature Education Series program on Sunday, May 19 2-3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

“Coexisting with Bears in Southern California” will feature Jessica West, Wildlife Conflict Specialist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Wildlife officials in Southern California are tracking what appears to be a surge in black bear encounters this year and in recent years. Bears have been spotted in residential areas of Sierra Madre, Monrovia and Castaic. Recently, officers attempted to tranquilize and relocate a bear that wandered through a neighborhood near Castaic Lake. It eventually got away.

“We definitely see what looks like an increase in bear activity, but it could be any number of things,” said West.

Are bears really a threat to humans in California? Come to this presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center to have this and your other questions about bears answered.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is a 501c3 non-profit volunteer group that assists the county of Los Angeles in the operation and programming of Placerita Canyon Natural Area. The group also administers the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Docent Naturalist Program.

For more information about monthly Community Nature Education Series programs, other programs at Placerita Nature Center and the docent naturalist program visit www.placerita.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...