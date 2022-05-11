header image

1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 19: Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
| Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Childrens_Bureau

Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on May 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent, to provide information about foster care and how to help.

Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk in Santa Clarita with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families.

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call (833) 983-2837 or (661) 289-4231.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do.
“Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added.

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 33,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey.

Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. For questions and/or to get started, call (833) 983-2837 or click here to complete a quick inquiry form.

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in child abuse prevention to reduce its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention, an innovative, collaborative and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive.

This includes parenting classes, support groups, in-home visits, family bonding activities, community leadership training and a preschool program. Children’s Bureau also offers mental health counseling along with foster care, adoption and related services. Children’s Bureau strengthens the lives of 39,000 at-risk children and their parents each year through 13 sites in Southern California. The agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state, and national levels.

For more information visit Children’s Bureau.

The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band.
The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination
Ron Cephas Jones, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty and Center for New Performance artist, was honored with a nomination for the 75th Tony Awards.
CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
The American Automobile Association in Santa Clarita will host the 2022 Summer Travel Expo Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Valencia office of AAA.
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer will be held at Valencia Acura Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.
May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups
The SCV Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held at Bridgeport Park in Valencia Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 8 a.m.
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards
Join the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
College of the Canyons continued its postseason push at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims hosted by Moorpark College on May 6.
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
May 26: Through the Lens at The MAIN Screens ‘Pescamare’
Through the Lens at The MAIN will offer a free screening of new Italian documentary, "Pescamare" on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
May 26: Through the Lens at The MAIN Screens ‘Pescamare’
Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
Canyons Softball Sees Nine Earn All-Western State Conference Honors
College of the Canyons produced nine Cougars with All-Western State Conference, East Division honorees for the 2022 season.
Canyons Softball Sees Nine Earn All-Western State Conference Honors
LASD Asks For Public’s Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at Risk Missing Person, Brenda Simily, a resident of Santa Clarita.
LASD Asks For Public’s Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
May 14: Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape Class
Even though the mega-drought is here, you can still effectively irrigate your landscape.
May 14: Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape Class
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
The 2022 Santa Clarita Man and Woman of the year have been announced. 
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer. 
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
Monday COVID Roundup: County Sees 7,000 New Cases Over Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed five additional deaths and 3,238 new cases Saturday, 2,146 new cases Sunday and 1,695 new positive cases Monday, with 245 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: County Sees 7,000 New Cases Over Weekend
SCVNews.com
