May 19: SCAA Meeting Features Kathleen Scoggin Artist Demo

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an artist’s demo by Kathleen Scoggin at the Monday, May 19 monthly meeting.

The SCAA monthly meeting, free and open to the public will be held at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Scoggin has been in juried shows, won numerous awards, as well as being on the board and treasurer of Village Gallery of Art, board member, publicity, show chair and Workshop chair, Coachella Valley Watercolor Society.

Scoggin is a multi-talented artist with a background in watercolor, acrylic and mixed media and is renowned for her organic and textured paintings. She uses a spontaneous approach, letting the medium “do its thing” and then apply design principles to bring it together.

She has earned awards from various organizations, including the San Diego Watercolor Society and Coachella Valley Watercolor Society.

For more information on Scoggin visit KathleenScoggin.com.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.sca.

