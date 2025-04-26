header image

April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
May 19: SCAA Meeting Features Kathleen Scoggin Artist Demo
| Friday, Apr 25, 2025
SCAA scoggin 3

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an artist’s demo by Kathleen Scoggin at the Monday, May 19 monthly meeting.

The SCAA monthly meeting, free and open to the public will be held at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Kathleen Scoggin copyScoggin has been in juried shows, won numerous awards, as well as being on the board and treasurer of Village Gallery of Art, board member, publicity, show chair and Workshop chair, Coachella Valley Watercolor Society.

Scoggin is a multi-talented artist with a background in watercolor, acrylic and mixed media and is renowned for her organic and textured paintings. She uses a spontaneous approach, letting the medium “do its thing” and then apply design principles to bring it together.

She has earned awards from various organizations, including the San Diego Watercolor Society and Coachella Valley Watercolor Society.

For more information on Scoggin visit KathleenScoggin.com.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.sca.
Barger Funds New Van for SCV Boys & Girls Club

Barger Funds New Van for SCV Boys & Girls Club
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently joined the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to celebrate the unveiling of a $50,000 van funded by her office that will take local youth to educational field trips, sports leagues, summer programs and college tours.
FULL STORY...

May 4: ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ at Monthly Sierra Hillbillies Dance

May 4: ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ at Monthly Sierra Hillbillies Dance
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Sunday, May 4 "May The Fourth Be With You" themed Square and Round Dance, 2-5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 29: Celebration of Life Honors Diana Cusumano

May 29: Celebration of Life Honors Diana Cusumano
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
A "Celebration of Life" memorial service for Diana Cusumano, who died Friday, April 18, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 29 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 23233 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

June 5: Second Annual Bringing It Home Fundraiser for SCV Vets

June 5: Second Annual Bringing It Home Fundraiser for SCV Vets
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced its second annual "Bringing it Home" fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d'oeuvres event hosted by Salt Creek Grille will be held Thursday, June 5, 6-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...
