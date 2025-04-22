header image

1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
All school Dance crop

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station 40th Annual All Schools Dance will be held Friday, May 2, 7:30-11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

All high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley who attend the William S. Hart Union High School District are invited.

The event will feature

— Unlimited rides on select attractions

— Live DJ

— Food Available for purchase

This event will be supervised by SCV Sheriff’s Deputies and Volunteers.

Tickets: $30 (Cash Only) at the gate.

Requirements: Bring your Hart District Student ID. This event is for Hart District students only, no other school district IDs will be accepted. This event is for grades 9-12 only. No ID, no admission.

Drop-off/Pick-up: Enter through the main entrance.

Dress code enforced: NO backpacks, no hats, no sports apparel.

All scool Dance
Nicholas Patey Selected as 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year

Nicholas Patey Selected as 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School math teacher, has been selected as the 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...

April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board

April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness

April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, April 16.
FULL STORY...

Fil-Am of SCV Seeks Scholastic Achievement Award Applicants

Fil-Am of SCV Seeks Scholastic Achievement Award Applicants
Tuesday, Apr 8, 2025
The Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.
FULL STORY...
May 4: SCV Class of 2025 Senior Baseball Photo Shoot
The William S Hart Pony Baseball Complex will be the site of a fun, nostalgic and free photo shoot on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Local high school baseball players from the graduating class of 2025 are encouraged to attend in their high school home uniforms and pose for group photos.
May 4: SCV Class of 2025 Senior Baseball Photo Shoot
CSUN Offers Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students
The Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students is accepting applications for summer 2025. The five-week program, divided into different weekly themes, gives elementary students in grades one through five, an opportunity to be in a creative learning environment
CSUN Offers Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students
April 21-26: 11 Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 21 to Saturday, April 26.
April 21-26: 11 Productions Filming in SCV
TMU Men’s Volleyball Earns No. 1 Seed at NAIA Championship
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's volleyball team will be the No. 1 seed at the NAIA National Championships. The competition will run April 29 to May 3 at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Earns No. 1 Seed at NAIA Championship
Reserve Your Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Marlee Lauffer
Time is running out for tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Reserve Your Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Marlee Lauffer
April 24: Last Day to Purchase Man & Woman of the Year Gala Tickets
Ticketing will be closing April 24 for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Gala Event, which will be held on Friday, May 2. Seating is limited and tickets have sold out for the last two years, so buy now to guarantee your seat at the table.
April 24: Last Day to Purchase Man & Woman of the Year Gala Tickets
Cougars Throw, Jump for Early Points at WSC Prelims & Championships
College of the Canyons track and field compiled some early points and saw a slew of strong performances during the opening meet of the two-day Western State Conference Prelims & Championships, hosted by Ventura College April 18.
Cougars Throw, Jump for Early Points at WSC Prelims & Championships
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesdays with M’ Fitness Shorts
SCVTV will debut a new public access series of video fitness shorts, "Training Tuesdays with M" on Tuesday, April 22. The shorts, two-to-four-minute videos, will air between regular programming at 8:24 a.m., 1:25 p.m., 4:24 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.
SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesdays with M’ Fitness Shorts
CDFA Urging Residents to Take Precautions During Spring Gardening Season
As gardening season blooms across California, officials with the California Department of Food and Agriculture are urging residents to take action to prevent the introduction of invasive fruit flies and other pests, which can threaten backyard gardens and the state’s robust agricultural landscape.
CDFA Urging Residents to Take Precautions During Spring Gardening Season
April 25: Legacy Anniversary Dinner, Fashion Show Fundraiser
Legacy Christian Academy, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special celebration dinner and fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
April 25: Legacy Anniversary Dinner, Fashion Show Fundraiser
May 10: Return of Boots in the Park at Central Park
Activated Events, the premier independent live events company, has announced the lineup for the return of Boots In The Park to Santa Clarita, noon- 10 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Central Park.
May 10: Return of Boots in the Park at Central Park
Record-Breaking Day for TMU Track at Bryan Clay
The prestigious Bryan Clay Invitational yielded records upon records for The Master's University track and field teams April 16-18. Multiple school records went down including the women's 5000m, men's shot put and the men's 800m.
Record-Breaking Day for TMU Track at Bryan Clay
April 23: CSUN Garden Combines Nature, Music for Earth Day
California State University, Northridge’s Institute of Sustainability will host “Jam in the G.A.R.D.E.N,” Wednesday, April 23 at 12:30-2:30 p.m.
April 23: CSUN Garden Combines Nature, Music for Earth Day
Mustangs are Champions of GSAC Men’s Volleyball
For just the third time in 23 matches, The Master's University men's volleyball team went five sets in a match. And for the third time in 23 matches, the team won, only this time it was for the GSAC Tournament Championship.
Mustangs are Champions of GSAC Men’s Volleyball
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at Championships
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North Wednesday afternoon, April 16.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at Championships
April 25: Canyon Country Library Edible Food Recovery Event
Businesses defined as food generators are invited to an Edible Food Recovery Networking event Friday, April 25, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91351, CA.
April 25: Canyon Country Library Edible Food Recovery Event
Canyons Moves Conference Streak to Four, Defeats LAVC 9-2
College of the Canyons softball concluded its season sweep of L.A. Valley College by taking a 9-2 road victory over the Monarchs on Thursday, April 17.
Canyons Moves Conference Streak to Four, Defeats LAVC 9-2
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices: Letting the Conversations Flow
There’s something uniquely powerful about sitting down face to face, sharing a conversation and simply listening to one and another.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices: Letting the Conversations Flow
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
May 10: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center invites the community to a free Open House on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 10: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
SCVNews.com