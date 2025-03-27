May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is proud to announce the six outstanding finalists for its 2025 High School Scholarship Awards.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chene French Cuisine. Enjoy art in the beautiful gardens at Le Chene on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District (LMD) assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.

Our family has called Santa Clarita home since 1972 and I take great pride in our city’s beautiful paseos, scenic trails and vibrant neighborhoods.

The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including Santa Clarita.

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, for the SCAA monthly meeting

Kevin Nealson, Emmy and SAG-nominated actor and comedian will perform 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 18 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on the main stage.

Heavy winds, desert heat and difficult pin placements battered The Master's University men's golf team, which traveled to Bullhead City, Ariz. to compete in The Battle at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club March 24-25.

College of the Canyons baseball continued its hot hitting while picking up a pair of victories at the annual three-day Spring Classic Tournament hosted by Allan Hancock College March 19-21.

Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday, March 25 with the Cougars winning five of six singles matches to earn the conference victory.

Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger strongly supports Public Works’ recent request to FEMA for the inclusion of debris removal from commercial, residential, and non-residential properties impacted by the Eaton, Hurst, Palisades, and Sunset Fires. Barger issued the following statement today:

In a continued effort to combat the opioid crisis and save lives, Action Drug Rehab is launching a monthly Narcan giveaway, starting Sunday, April 6th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m located at 22722 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA.

The city of Santa Clarita will recognize a trailblazer and one of the city founders, Louis E. Brathwaite, with a street dedication in his honor

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 1 starting at 6 p.m.

On Monday, March 24, 2025, a supervisor over the Scientific Services Bureau became aware of a notice from a DNA testing kit manufacturer indicating that a specific lot of kits were prone to intermittently poor performance with potential to cause incomplete results or profiles.

Schiavo Leads Assembly Veterans Affairs Committee Hearing on Federal Cuts The Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Chaired by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, held an informational hearing today, where multiple experts - including the Adjutant General of the California Military Department and the Deputy Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs - spoke with grave concern about the impact federal cuts have already had for veterans in California.

CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together When two massive earthquakes (magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6) devastated southern and central Turkey in February 2023, they did more than destroy towns and villages — they brought communities together in unexpected solidarity.

April 24: SCV Education Foundation to Host 41st Annual Teacher Tribute The 41st Annual Teacher Tribute, "Academy of the Stars," will be held on Thursday, April 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

April 5: Society Improv April Fool’s Show at The MAIN If you’ve ever seen “Whose Line is it Anyway,” you’ll know what to expect when you come to see The Society perform their brand of hilarious and clean improv comedy live on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, April 5, 8-10 p.m.

