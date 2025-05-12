May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission invites the public to the 2035 Arts Plan: Vision and Development Town Hall Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20 at the California Institute of the Arts.

California Institute of the Arts is located at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The city of Santa Clarita and Keen Independent Research wishes to hear the public’s voice and ideas, which will help shape a vibrant, inclusive arts future for Santa Clarita.

This is a 10-year strategic roadmap that will guide the growth of arts and culture in the city. Building upon the successes of the 2016 Arts Master Plan and previous cultural planning efforts, this new plan will reflect the evolving needs of Santa Clarita’s creative community and ensure a vibrant, inclusive cultural future. Based on stakeholder and community input, this plan is intended to be a guiding document for City Council, the Arts Commission, staff and the arts community.

This new plan continues Santa Clarita’s long-standing commitment to supporting arts and culture. It builds upon a series of foundational documents, including:

The 1997 and 1998 Cultural Arts Master Plan.

The Arts Blueprint Phases I and II (2013).

The 2016 Arts Master Plan and its 2021 update.

Contributions from the Arts Commission, formed in 2009.

With a focus on innovation, equity and sustainability, the 2035 Arts Plan will address:

Public art development and planning.

Arts education and youth engagement.

Support for artists and nonprofit arts organizations.

Cultural facilities, venues and creative spaces.

Funding, marketing and the creative economy.

Diversity, inclusion and community representation.

Key goals of the plan include:

Strengthening existing recommendations from prior planning documents.

Enhancing cultural offerings through new ideas and strategic investment.

Optimizing city structure for effective arts support.

Fostering community engagement through surveys, events and open dialogue.

Santa Clarita has a rich cultural legacy, from the launch of the Cowboy Festival in 1994 to its popular Concerts in the Park series. Through initiatives like this Arts Plan, the city will continue to embrace the arts as essential to its identity and future.

For more information or to RSVP for the meeting visit https://santaclaritaarts.com/arts-plan-2035/.

Like this: Like Loading...