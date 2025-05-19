May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes

Online registration will begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department featured in the summer edition of the Santa Clarita “Seasons” magazine.

Online registration for aquatic classes begins Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Swim lessons are available for all ages as well as a variety of other aquatic programs including water polo, aquatic youth swim and dive teams, swimming lessons and more.

Online registration for all other classes begins Wednesday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

A wide variety of other classes are available for all interests, including the arts, crafts, sports, health and fitness and everything from sewing to dog obedience.

Visit the summer edition of Seasons to check out the classes, events and programs for the entire family. Browse the magazine and find something fun to do this summer.

Recreational Swim will not be open to the public until Saturday, June 14.

To view the new Seasons summer magazine visit https://filecenter.santa-clarita.com/Seasons/Summer2025/index.html#page=1.

To register for the classes visit https://santaclarita.gov/aquatics/.

