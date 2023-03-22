May 20: Circle of Hope Announces Hoedown for Hope

Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.

This adult only, 21+ event, will be held on Saturday, May 20th from 4 to 10 pm at Gilchrist Farm in Santa Clarita.

Set in a rustic picturesque farm setting, Hoedown for Hope will span afternoon to evening where attendees will enjoy a unique experience that includes live music, dancing, a delicious barbeque dinner, activities and experiences around the farm, and a spectacular silent auction, all while supporting those in our community going through cancer.

With the hills of Bouquet Canyon as a backdrop, guests can stroll through the farm while enjoying beer, wine and other specialty Hoedown inspired cocktails.

Enjoy activities including archery, ax throwing, cake walk, petting zoo and a game corral full of fun.

Proceeds from this event support Circle of Hope Inc.’s mission to help those in Santa Clarita affected by cancer, along with cancer survivors, families, and caregivers of those with cancer. Through their various programs and resources, Circle of Hope Inc. has provided countless individuals and families with much-needed support during their cancer journey.

“We are thrilled to bring back our Hoedown fundraising event in an even bigger way,” said Alex Hafizi, Co-Chair of the event. “It’s for a great cause, and we’re grateful for the support of our community in helping us make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.

Circle of Hope is appreciative of the support they received from the community and is excited to announce Sand Canyon Country Club as this year’s Title Sponsor.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. VIP and General Admission tickets for this year’s event are available now on the organization’s website, or by calling Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 for additional information.

