May 20: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board

will take place Wednesday, May 20, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/SydwyVrGmlk. To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 20. Please include the agenda item in your correspondence and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda. The meeting will include a Public Hearing for item IX-D Approving an Increase in Statutory School Fees for New Construction. The full agenda can be found below: I. Call to Order (5:30 p.m.) I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum II. First Closed Session II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items Quick Summary / Abstract: If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 6. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda. II.B. First Closed Session Items II.B.1. Rejection of Claim No. 19/20-11L (per Government Code Section 54956.9) Quick Summary / Abstract: Action to be taken on Claim No. 19/20-11L. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files. II.B.2. Rejection of Claim No. 19/20-13L (per Government Code Section 54956.9) Quick Summary / Abstract: Acton to be taken on Claim No. 19/20-13L. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files. II.B.3. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957) Quick Summary / Abstract: Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection. II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6) Quick Summary / Abstract: Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association. II.B.5. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6) Quick Summary / Abstract: Negotiations with California School Employees Association. III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.) III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum III.C. Pledge of Allegiance III.D. Approval of Agenda III.E. Approval of Minutes Quick Summary / Abstract: Minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 6, 2020, presented for approval. Recommended Motion: Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 6, 2020. Attachments: Minutes – Regular Meeting – May 6, 2020 IV. Recognitions by Board IV.A. Recognition of 2019/20 District Retirees Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: The Board will recognize 2019/20 retirees and thank them for dedicated service to the students of the William S. Hart Union High School District. Rationale: The following retirees will be recognized for their service to the District. Please join us in congratulating the following employees on their retirement! Doris Barela-Fossen

Elaine Barker

Dessie Bauer

Dolores Bermudez Onate

Jack Bull

Vern Burns

Jill Butler

Vincent Carter

Salvador Cisneros

Gary Clark

Heidi Cota

Linda Dunn

Kathy Eiben

Agnes Flesch

Ruth Flohr

Steve Gill

Jeff Hallman

Mary Herr

Mike Herrington

Connie Hertenstein

Carol Hollander

Carol Jackson Jan Johnson

Donnie Kite

Gene Lee

Greg Lee

Debbie Leitzell

Diane Love

Diana Lueke

Candace Moody

Tina Olinger

Judy Parkinson

Lisa Parra

Brett Potes

Ricki Ramstad

Valarie Reinl

William Romney

Larry Schiern

Joan Schlesinger

Sandra Seufert

Howard Siegel

Kerry Stroth

Richard Trivitt

Jeannie White IV.B. Recognition of Student Board Member Brooke Friedman Speaker: Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent Quick Summary / Abstract: The Board will recognize Brooke Friedman for her service as 2019/20 Student Board Member. Rationale: Valencia High School senior Brooke Friedman has served the Hart School District and her fellow students as Student Board Member during the 2019/20 school year. This evening, Board members will have the opportunity to thank Miss Friedman for her involvement in the Governing Board process. Miss Friedman will receive a commendation plaque and her portrait, which was displayed in the hallway of the Administrative Center during her term of office. V. Communications V.A. Board Member Reports V.B. Student Board Member Report V.C. Employee Association Leadership V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon V.D. School Site Report – Hart High School Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont will give an update on the school’s transition to Distance Learning. Attachments: HHS Board Report VI. Special Items VII. Public Comments Quick Summary / Abstract: To provide public comment, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 20. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda. VIII. Discussion Items VIII.A. Citizens’ Oversight Committee Report on 2018/19 Measure SA Expenditures Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: The Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee Annual Report for 2018/19 expenditures will be presented. Rationale: The Citizens’ Oversight Committee for Measure SA has reviewed the Proposition 39 General Obligation Bonds Performance Audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, and has prepared the required attached report for the public’s review. Based on a review of the District’s financial records and the Performance Audit of the Measure SA bond proceeds, the Committee finds that the District has complied with the requirements of California Constitution Article XIIIA, Section 1(b)(3), and that District expenditures for the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2019, were consistent with Measure SA’s voter-approved provisions. A committee member will be available to present the Committee’s report to the Governing Board. Attachments: Exec Rep MSA VIII.B. Overview of California Governor’s May Budget Revise Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Staff will provide an overview of California Governor’s May budget revise for 2020/21. IX. Action Items IX.A. Resolution No. 19/29 – 38 Recognizing May 17-23, 2020, as Classified School Employee Week Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: Governing Board Resolution No. 19/20 – 38 is being presented to recognize May 17-23, 2020, as Classified School Employee Week. The California State Legislature adopted the third full week of May each year as Classified School Employee Week by the passage of SB 1552 (Campbell) in 1986. The week will be celebrated by school districts and schools workers across the State in recognition of the many fine contributions classified employees make to the education community. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. 19/20 – 38 Recognizing May 17-23, 2020, as Classified School Employee Week. Attachments: Classified School Employee Week – May 17-23, 2020 IX.B. Meal Price Increase Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Business Services is proposing a $0.25 price increase for the lunch meal effective for 2020/21 school year. The lunch price would increase to $3.50. Rationale: With the continued increase in food, labor and overall operational costs, it is necessary to increase the lunch meal price in order to maintain the fiscal solvency of the Cafeteria Fund. This increase will bring the Hart District to a level comparable to, however still lower than, other districts in the area. Recommended Motion: Approve the proposed meal price increase for lunch, effective July 1, 2020. IX.C. Resolution No. 19/20-37 – Approving Delinquent Tax Financing Program 2019/20 through 2021/22 Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Resolution 19/20-37 to participate in the California Statewide Delinquent Tax Finance Authority program for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2020, 2021, and 2022 is presented for approval. Rationale: Staff recommends the District continue to participate in the California Statewide Delinquent Tax Finance Authority program, whereby the District sells its delinquent tax receivables for prior years to the Authority, at a purchase price at least equal to 110.0% of the receivable amount. Resolution No. 19/20-37 authorizes the sale of delinquent tax receivables for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and allows the Chief Business Officer to execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement and to take the actions necessary for the sale. Financial Impact: Unrestricted General Fund (01.0) revenue in 2020/21 estimated at $30,000 (based on the prior year premiums). Attached is a summary of the District’s historical premiums received from 2002 to 2019. Recommended Motion: Approve Resolution No. 19/20-37 authorizing the assignment of delinquent tax receivables to the California Statewide Delinquent Tax Finance Authority for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and authorizing execution and delivery of related documents and actions. Attachments: Resolution No. 19/20-37

Tax Premium IX.D. Public Hearing – Resolution No. 19/20-35 – Approving an Increase in Statutory School Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial / Industrial Construction Pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995 Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: A public hearing will be conducted to consider the adoption of Resolution No. 19/20-35, and adopt Resolution No. 19/20-35 approving an increase in Level 1 statutory school fees imposed on new residential and commercial/industrial construction pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. Rationale: Every two years, the State Allocation Board (SAB) reviews and adjusts the statutory school facility fees (known as Level 1 Fees) that school districts may impose on new construction pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. On January 20, 2020, the SAB increased Level 1 Fees from $3.79 to $4.08 per square foot of assessable space for new residential construction, and from $0.61 to $0.66 per square foot of chargeable covered and enclosed space for commercial/industrial construction. The total Level 1 Fee is split between the Hart District and the respective elementary feeder districts pursuant to fee sharing agreements. Specifically, the District’s percentage share of the SAB-approved Level 1 Fee is a follows: Castaic Union – 35%, Newhall – 55%, Saugus Union – 55%, and Sulphur Springs Union – 50%. To impose the maximum authorized Level 1 Fee, the District is required to prepare a Fee Justification Study that does the following: (1) identify the purpose of the statutory school facility fees, (2) identify the planned uses for the fees, (3) determine the reasonable relationship between the fee uses and the type of development on which the fee will be imposed, (4) determine the reasonable relationship between the school facility needs and the type of development on which the fee will be imposed, (5) determine the reasonable relationship between the fee amount and the cost of the school facility needs or the portion of the school facility needs attributable to the type of development on which the fee will be imposed. Cooperative Strategies has prepared the attached Residential and Commercial/Industrial Development School Fee Justification Study (Fee Justification Study), which has been on file and available for public review at the District’s Administrative Center for ten (10) days prior to the public hearing. The notice of the public hearing time and place, including a general explanation of the matter, has been published twice in a regularly published newspaper within the District’s jurisdiction, with the first publication at least ten (10) days prior to the public hearing and the second not less than five (5) days from the first publication. If requested, the notice of the public hearing time and place has been provided to any person filing a written request with the District at least fourteen (14) days before the public hearing. After the public hearing, the Governing Board shall consider whether to adopt Resolution No. 19/20-35 approving the Fee Justification Study and adopting a change in the statutory school facility fees. Subsequent to an adoption, the Governing Board is required to notice all local agencies, as well as the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development. Staff believes the facts set forth in the Fee Justification Study reflect the average student generation rates, amount of future development, and cost of school facilities to accommodate the students generated from such construction. Based on the facility cost impacts to the District for residential and commercial/industrial construction, the District may collect the SAB-approved maximum statutory school fees for new construction at the proportionate shares set forth below. Financial Impact: Statutory school facility fees are accounted for in the Capital Facilities Fund (25.0). The proposed fee increase will be effective sixty (60) days after the Governing Board’s approval. Pursuant to the SAB action, Fee Justification Study, and fee sharing agreements with surrounding elementary feeder districts, the District is authorized to impose the following maximum Level 1 New Residential Construction Fees: Elementary District Hart District Percent Current Residential Fee Proposed Residential Fee Castaic 35% $1.33 $1.43 Sulphur Springs 50% $1.90 $2.04 Newhall 55% $2.08 $2.24 Saugus 55% $2.08 $2.24 Pursuant to the SAB action, Fee Justification Study, and fee sharing agreements with surrounding elementary feeder districts, the District is authorized to impose the following maximum Level 1 Fees for commercial/industrial construction and new residential construction used exclusively for senior housing: Elementary District Hart District Percent Current Senior Housing, Commercial/Industrial Fee Proposed Senior Housing, Commercial/Industrial Fee Castaic 35% $.214 $.231 Sulphur Springs 50% $.305 $.330 Newhall 55% $.335 $.363 Saugus 55% $.335 $.363 Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-35 approving an increase in Level 1 statutory school fees imposed on new residential and commercial/industrial construction pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. Attachments: CS Res-Com

Res 19-20-35 IX.E. Resolution No. 19/20-36 – Approving Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis for Calendar Year 2020 Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Resolution No. 19/20-36 approving the Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis for calendar year 2020 is presented for approval. Rationale: The District and several developers have entered into agreements establishing a methodology to mitigate impacts occurring from development of new residential units. These mitigation agreements require the District, in conjunction with the development community, to create a report to calculate the mitigation amount (“Fair Share”) to be paid by developers participating in a Fair Share Mitigation Agreement. Fair Share amounts are reviewed and updated periodically or on an annual basis based upon the attached agreed upon methodology. Resolution No. 19/20-36 approves the current Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis prepared by the District’s financial services consultant, Cooperative Strategies, for calendar year 2020. The District last updated the Fair Share amounts in May 2019. The District has notified developers participating in Fair Share Mitigation Agreements of this proposed adjustment to the Fair Share amounts, and the public has been provided an opportunity to comment. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-36 approving the Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis for calendar year 2020, which considers and adopts the latest report prepared by Cooperative Strategies. Attachments: CS Fair Share

Res 19-20-36 FS IX.F. Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Room and Kitchen Modernization Project – Programming and Pre-Design Services (HMC Architects) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: A proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Room and Kitchen Modernization Project (HMC Architects) is presented for approval. Rationale: At the March 4, 2020, board meeting, HMC was approved for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Room and Kitchen Modernization Project. A broad scope of work and a budget have been set for this project. Staff and HMC agree that initial work needs to be done to determine a more accurate scope of work and a schematic level project budget prior to bringing HMC under contract for the main project. To that end, HMC has submitted a proposal for programming and pre-design services (attached). This work would include interviews with District and school staff to determine the school’s needs and review of existing as-built plans. It would also include HMC working with their architectural and engineering staff to develop schematic diagrams based on interviews with school staff. Finally, this programming and pre-design phase would result in the cost estimator developing a pre-design cost estimate for the project. Staff and HMC believe that this initial work will help staff to better establish a baseline (scope of work and budget) to begin work on the project. All of the interview work between the architect and staff could be done remotely (through video conferencing), so work could start immediately. Financial Impact: $86,800 plus reimbursable expenses from Community Facilities District (Fund 49). Recommended Motion: Approve the proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Room and Kitchen Modernization Project from HMC Architects. Attachments: HMC IX.G. Change Order No. 1 – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-01 – Golden Phoenix Electric) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-01 – Golden Phoenix Electric) is presented for approval. Rationale: Golden Phoenix Electric submitted a change order in the amount of $60,676.80 for the time and materials cost for replacing geogrid material under the new two-story classroom building. Lundgren Management believed that the cost submitted by Golden Phoenix Electric was excessive and developed an alternate cost for this work ($30,552.24). However, Golden Phoenix Electric did not accept the counter-offer. Recently, Golden Phoenix Electric filed a claim with the District for this and other change orders that have been rejected by the District. On April 24, 2020, the District, through legal counsel, responded to the claim in writing. Regarding replacement of the geogrid material, the District acknowledged that Golden Phoenix Electric was entitled to receive additional compensation, but again informed Golden Phoenix Electric that $30,552.24 was appropriate amount of compensation. Under Public Contract Code section 9204, the District is required to pay Golden Phoenix Electric any undisputed portion of a claim. This change order will satisfy the District’s responsibility under the Public Contract Code. Financial Impact: $30,552.24 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5). Recommended Motion: Approve Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project from Golden Phoenix Electric. Attachments: CO 1 Hart 2-Story GPE IX.H. Change Order No. 4 – Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project (Bid Package: WSH1812A-01 – Taft Electric Company) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Change Order No. 4 for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project (Bid Package: WSH1812A-01 – Taft Electric Company) is presented for approval. Rationale: Contractor to return $5,737.94 credit for unused allowance. Financial Impact: $5,737.94 credit to Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5). Recommended Motion: Approve Change Order No. 4 for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project from Taft Electric Company. Attachments: CO 4 Hart 2B Taft X. Consent Calendar Quick Summary / Abstract: Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time. X.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items X.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel X.B.1. Personnel Report No. 19/20-18 Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: Personnel Report No. 19/20-18 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval. Recommended Motion: Approve Personnel Report No. 19/20-18. Attachments: 19/20-18 Personnel Report X.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction X.C.1. Recommendation of Textbook/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2020/21 Speaker: David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment Quick Summary / Abstract: A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2020/21 school year. Rationale: The Fault in Our Stars – Publisher: Penguin Books – Author: Green – Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – Despite the tumor-shrinking medical miracle that has bought her a few years, Hazel has never been anything but terminal, her final chapter inscribed upon diagnosis. She is 16 and reluctant to attend a cancer support group. But when Augustus Waters suddenly appears at the meeting, Hazel’s story is about to be completely rewritten. He is charming and witty. Augustus has had osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, but has recently had the all clear. Hazel and Augustus embark on a roller coaster ride of emotions while searching for the author of their favorite book. They travel to Amsterdam in search of Peter Van Houten, the author of An Imperial Affliction. While on their trip, Augustus breaks some heartbreaking news to Hazel, and both of their worlds fall apart around them. Insightful, bold, irreverent, and raw, The Fault in Our Stars is award-winning-author John Green’s most ambitious and heartbreaking work yet, brilliantly exploring the funny, thrilling, and tragic business of being alive and in love. Financial Impact: Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds. Recommended Motion: Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review. X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services X.D.1. Purchase Order Report Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification of the April 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested. Rationale: Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period April 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020. This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction. Financial Impact: The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in April 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000. Recommended Motion: Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of April 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020. Attachments: PO Board Report April 2020 X.D.2. Warrant Register and Revolving Cash Payments Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval and ratification of Warrant Register and Revolving Cash payments is requested. Rationale: 4/1/20 – 4/15/20 Payroll Warrant Register $3,911,798.81 Commercial Warrants – General Fund $1,687,982.20 Commercial Warrants – All Other Funds $1,846,452.61 Revolving Cash Fund $125.00 4/16/20 – 4/30/20 Payroll Warrant Register $8,921,535.96 Commercial Warrants – General Fund $8,173,665.50 Commercial Warrants – All Other Funds $6,333,016.32 Revolving Cash Fund $0.00 Recommended Motion: Approve and ratify the above listed Warrant Register and Revolving Cash payments issued between April 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020, and order the items filed for audit. Attachments: Commercial Warrants 4/1/20-4/15/20

Commercial Warrants 4/16/20-4/30/20

Payroll Warrants 4/1/20-4/30/20

Revolving Cash Warrants 4/1/20-4/30/20 X.D.3. License Contract for use of Software Personal Computer Products for District use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System (Los Angeles County Office of Education) Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: A license agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for use of software personal computer products for District use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System in 2020/21 is presented for approval. Rationale: Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) has entered into a contract with Hess & Associates for non-exclusive use of personal computer proprietary software products in connection with LACOE’s Human Resources System (HRS) and PeopleSoft Financial System (PSFS) to provide districts with the capability of downloading information from these systems to District personal computers. The District has requested LACOE to provide said capabilities during the implementation of the Business Enhancement System Transformation (BEST) Advantage Financial System. Interface charges will continue through 2021/22, when LACOE expects to have fully implemented its BEST Project. The BEST Project is LACOE’s effort to procure a new, integrated financial and human capital management system to replace the current HRS and PeopleSoft Systems. In November 2016, the Governing Board authorized the District to enter into an agreement to return to full-use of the County’s systems upon completion of the BEST Project. This agreement reflects the District’s continuing status as an interface district for the 2020/21 fiscal year (effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021), and may be amended by mutual written consent or terminated by either party with thirty (30) days advance written notice. Financial Impact: Total cost of $15,516 to be paid from the general fund (01.0). Recommended Motion: Approve license agreement for use of software personal computer products for District use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System. Attachments: PC Products X.D.4. Agreement for E-Rate Consulting Services (CSM Consulting, Inc.) Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: An agreement with CSM Consulting, Inc., for E-Rate consulting services is presented for approval. Rationale: Staff proposes to contract with CSM Consulting, Inc. (CSM), for E-Rate consulting services. The agreement’s term covers the application process for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) E-Rate program in 2020/21, and if desired, the 2021/22 through 2022/23 program years. Specifically, CSM will advise and coordinate, on the District’s behalf, the preparation and filing of all FCC forms, respond to Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) requests, reconcile previous funding year disbursements, and monitor E-Rate compliance and updates. CSM has consulted with the District on E-rate-eligible telecommunications and internal connection services for several years. The agreement term is for one (1) year commencing July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, and automatically renews for four (4) successive one (1) year terms unless written notice is provided at least ninety (90) days in advance of new term. The District may also terminate the agreement for convenience at any time with five (5) days written notice. Financial Impact: $18,900 in 2020/21 for base contract services, plus an amount equal to six percent (6%) of submitted Category Two applications (not to exceed $8,000), and $0.10 per student (approximately $2,220) for online document management software, or an estimated total cost of $29,100. Additional services may be requested, as needed, based on a specified hourly rate schedule. Recommended Motion: Approve agreement with CSM Consulting, Inc., for E-Rate consulting services as specified. Attachments: CSM E-Rate X.D.5. Agreement for Football Helmet and Shoulder Pad Reconditioning (Riddell/All-American) Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: The agreement with Riddell/All-American (Riddell) has been established to create a mutual partnership for the reconditioning of football helmets and shoulder pads for the seven high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. Rationale: Education Code 17578 mandates that the District shall provide for the annual cleaning, sterilizing, and necessary repair of football equipment. Football helmets worn by participants in high school interscholastic football must be certified for use by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), or any other recognized certifying agency in the field. The term of the agreement is for the 2020/21 school year. The following schools will be included in the agreement: Canyon High School, Castaic High School, Golden Valley High School, Hart High School, Saugus High School, Valencia High School, and West Ranch High School. Financial Impact: Annual cost not to exceed $70,000 to be paid from the General Fund (01.0). Recommended Motion: Approve agreement with Riddell/All-American for reconditioning of football helmets and shoulder pads. Attachments: Riddell Sports 2020-21 X.D.6. Award of Scholarship Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Authorization is requested for a scholarship award for the 2019/20 school year. Rationale: The information listed on the attachment regarding a scholarship award recipient is submitted to the Board for approval. Recommended Motion: Following verification of registration/receipt of grades, authorize payment of award to the student listed in the amount indicated. Attachments: Award of Scholarship X.D.7. Acceptance of Donations Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: Donations are presented for Governing Board approval. Rationale: Meteor Education would like to donate the following equipment to Sequoia School. The value of the equipment is $20,000. 4 – rolling STEM cabinets 5 – adjustable height chair on casters 1 – rolling magnet whiteboard John and Rhonda Pieracci would like to donate 5 pallets of yellow paper to the District. The value of the paper is $10,500. Recommended Motion: Accept the donation of equipment from Meteor Education for Sequoia School; and accept the donation of paper from John and Rhonda Pieracci. X.D.8. Agreement for Underground Storage Tank Maintenance (Terry Chapman Maintenance) Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: An agreement with Terry Chapman Maintenance (TCM) for underground storage tank operation and maintenance for 2020/21 is presented for approval. Rationale: TCM oversees the operation and maintenance of the District’s underground storage tank. Specifically, TCM performs the following services: secures annual permit and monitoring registration, inspects site monthly, completes required forms, schedules annual required tests, prepares required paperwork to file with government agencies, and provides annual certification of the District’s monitoring system (Veeder Root TLS 350). The District also periodically utilizes TCM for repairs to various items, including the diesel/gas system pumps, nozzles, tanks, and monitoring system. Financial Impact: Annual cost of $5,400 to be paid from the General Fund (01.0). Recommended Motion: Approve agreement with Terry Chapman Maintenance (TCM) for underground storage tank operation and maintenance for 2020/21. Attachments: TCM Service Contract X.D.9. Special Education Consultant Agreements, 2020/21 Speaker: Joanna White, Director of Special Education Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval is requested for Special Education Consultant Agreements extending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Rationale: It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed (see attachment). School Based Therapist, Angela Douma Social Skills Training, Dynamic Intervention Escort of Students Attending Nonpublic Schools, Family Crisis Intl Youth Assist Inc, DBA West Shield School Based Therapist, Erin Hickman Speech Therapy, Inspire Communication Inc. Verbal Foreign Language Interpreting Services, LRA Interpreters Group Counselor Therapist, Angela McCorkle Deaf and Hard of Hearing Counseling, Hunter Michael Group Counselor Therapist, Kimberly Nunley Group Counselor Therapist, Nok Paljusha School Psychologist, Alina Poberezhskiy School Based Therapist, Richard Posalski Recreational Therapist, Colleen Rosales Sign Language Interpreters, The Sign Language Company Behavior Intervention Implentation & Development , Star of CA Group Counselor Therapist, Straightening Reins Health Care Services, Sunbelt Staffing, LLC Physical Therapy, Therapy In Action Inc. Health Care Services, Therapy Travelers Health Care Services, McRory Pediatric Services, Inc. Clinical Neuropsychologist, Simun Psychological Assessment Group Health Care Services, Maxim Healthcare Services Holdings, Inc. Health Care Services, 360 Degree Health Care Services, Ardor health Solutions Health Care Services, EdTheory LLC Health Care Services, CoreMedical Group Financial Impact: Fiscal implications will be determined as as the needs arise. Purchase orders will outline the financial impact and funding source. Recommended Motion: Approve Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Attachments: Vendor Contract X.D.10. Agreement for Hearing Screening Services (Arcadia Audiometric Associates, Inc.), 2020/21 Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: An agreement with Arcadia Audiometric Associates, Inc., to provide hearing screening services for District junior high school students is presented for approval. Rationale: Arcadia Audiometric Associates, Inc., will perform mandated hearing screening services at junior high schools, for an estimated cost of approximately $9,625 for 2020/21, servicing approximately 3,500 eighth grade students and referrals at Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rio Norte, Rancho Pico, and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools. The cost per student remains at $2.75 for 2020/21. Financial Impact: Approximately $9,625 from the General Fund. Recommended Motion: Approve agreement for hearing screening services with Arcadia Audiometric Associates, Inc., for the 2020/21 school year. Attachments: Hearing Contract X.D.11. Agreement for Vision Screening Services (Burbank Family Optometry), 2020/21 Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: An agreement with Burbank Family Optometry to provide mandated vision screening services at District junior high schools is presented for approval. Rationale: Wayne W. Hoeft, O.D., Burbank Family Optometry, will perform mandated vision screening services at junior high schools for an estimated cost of $13,825 for 2020/21, serving approximately 3,500 eighth grade students at Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rio Norte, Rancho Pico, and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools. The cost is $3.95 per student. Financial Impact: Approximately $13,825.00 from General Fund. Recommended Motion: Approve agreement for vision screening services with Burbank Family Optometry, for approximately 3,500 student screenings at a cost of $3.95 per student for 2020/21. Attachments: Vision Contract X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations X.E.1. Renewal of Consulting and Advocacy Agreement – School Facilities Services (Capitol Advisors Group, LLC) Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: A consulting and advocacy renewal agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, for school facilities consulting and advocacy services for the 2020/21 school year is presented for approval. Rationale: The District entered into an agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, on July 1, 2017, for services relating to school facilities consulting and advocacy. In addition to other services, Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, will provide necessary technical assistance to obtain state funding for school facilities projects. Staff recommends renewal of the agreement for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Either party may terminate the agreement with thirty (30) days prior written notice. Financial Impact: Monthly fee of $3,000, plus necessary travel expenses (pre-approved by District) to be paid from the General Fund (01.0). Recommended Motion: Approve the consulting and advocacy renewal agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, for school facilities consulting and advocacy services for the 2020/21 school year. Attachments: Cons. Agree-CAG X.E.2. Refund of Developer Fees Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval of a developer fee refund for $31,823.43 is requested. Rationale: On June 28, 2018, Certificate of Compliance 1800219 was issued for fees collected from Valencia Suites Hotel, LLC & Asset Builders Valencia, LLC, for a 103,404 square foot commercial building. It has been confirmed with the City of Santa Clarita that construction has not commenced and that the project is on hold in the permitting process. The owner is requesting a refund of the total fees paid less the $25 administrative fee or $31,823.43. Financial Impact: $31,823.43 from the Capital Facilities Fund (25.0). Recommended Motion: Approve developer fee refund, as specified, totaling $31,823.43. X.E.3. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. WSH1812A-01 (Taft Electric Company) – Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Accept Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. WSH1812A-01 (Taft Electric Company) for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project. Rationale: Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract: Taft Electric Company Bid Package No. WSH1812A-01, Demolition, Earthwork & Underground Utilities Date of Completion: March 24, 2020 Recommended Motion: Accept Notice of Completion for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project and authorize retention release to Taft Electric Company. Attachments: NOC Taft X.F. 