May 20: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 20.
Please include the agenda item in your correspondence and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda. The meeting will include a Public Hearing for item IX-D Approving an Increase in Statutory School Fees for New Construction.
The full agenda can be found below:
I. Call to Order (5:30 p.m.)
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 6. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Rejection of Claim No. 19/20-11L (per Government Code Section 54956.9)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Action to be taken on Claim No. 19/20-11L. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.B.2. Rejection of Claim No. 19/20-13L (per Government Code Section 54956.9)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Acton to be taken on Claim No. 19/20-13L. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.B.3. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.5. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.)
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 6, 2020, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 6, 2020.
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Board will recognize 2019/20 retirees and thank them for dedicated service to the students of the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Rationale:
The following retirees will be recognized for their service to the District. Please join us in congratulating the following employees on their retirement!
Doris Barela-Fossen
Elaine Barker
Dessie Bauer
Dolores Bermudez Onate
Jack Bull
Vern Burns
Jill Butler
Vincent Carter
Salvador Cisneros
Gary Clark
Heidi Cota
Linda Dunn
Kathy Eiben
Agnes Flesch
Ruth Flohr
Steve Gill
Jeff Hallman
Mary Herr
Mike Herrington
Connie Hertenstein
Carol Hollander
Carol Jackson
Jan Johnson
Donnie Kite
Gene Lee
Greg Lee
Debbie Leitzell
Diane Love
Diana Lueke
Candace Moody
Tina Olinger
Judy Parkinson
Lisa Parra
Brett Potes
Ricki Ramstad
Valarie Reinl
William Romney
Larry Schiern
Joan Schlesinger
Sandra Seufert
Howard Siegel
Kerry Stroth
Richard Trivitt
Jeannie White
IV.B. Recognition of Student Board Member Brooke Friedman
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Board will recognize Brooke Friedman for her service as 2019/20 Student Board Member.
Rationale:
Valencia High School senior Brooke Friedman has served the Hart School District and her fellow students as Student Board Member during the 2019/20 school year. This evening, Board members will have the opportunity to thank Miss Friedman for her involvement in the Governing Board process. Miss Friedman will receive a commendation plaque and her portrait, which was displayed in the hallway of the Administrative Center during her term of office.
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Student Board Member Report
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
To provide public comment, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 20. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Citizens’ Oversight Committee Report on 2018/19 Measure SA Expenditures
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee Annual Report for 2018/19 expenditures will be presented.
Rationale:
The Citizens’ Oversight Committee for Measure SA has reviewed the Proposition 39 General Obligation Bonds Performance Audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, and has prepared the required attached report for the public’s review.
Based on a review of the District’s financial records and the Performance Audit of the Measure SA bond proceeds, the Committee finds that the District has complied with the requirements of California Constitution Article XIIIA, Section 1(b)(3), and that District expenditures for the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2019, were consistent with Measure SA’s voter-approved provisions.
A committee member will be available to present the Committee’s report to the Governing Board.
Governing Board Resolution No. 19/20 – 38 is being presented to recognize May 17-23, 2020, as Classified School Employee Week. The California State Legislature adopted the third full week of May each year as Classified School Employee Week by the passage of SB 1552 (Campbell) in 1986. The week will be celebrated by school districts and schools workers across the State in recognition of the many fine contributions classified employees make to the education community.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20 – 38 Recognizing May 17-23, 2020, as Classified School Employee Week.
Business Services is proposing a $0.25 price increase for the lunch meal effective for 2020/21 school year. The lunch price would increase to $3.50.
Rationale:
With the continued increase in food, labor and overall operational costs, it is necessary to increase the lunch meal price in order to maintain the fiscal solvency of the Cafeteria Fund. This increase will bring the Hart District to a level comparable to, however still lower than, other districts in the area.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposed meal price increase for lunch, effective July 1, 2020.
IX.C. Resolution No. 19/20-37 – Approving Delinquent Tax Financing Program 2019/20 through 2021/22
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution 19/20-37 to participate in the California Statewide Delinquent Tax Finance Authority program for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2020, 2021, and 2022 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Staff recommends the District continue to participate in the California Statewide Delinquent Tax Finance Authority program, whereby the District sells its delinquent tax receivables for prior years to the Authority, at a purchase price at least equal to 110.0% of the receivable amount.
Resolution No. 19/20-37 authorizes the sale of delinquent tax receivables for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and allows the Chief Business Officer to execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement and to take the actions necessary for the sale.
Financial Impact:
Unrestricted General Fund (01.0) revenue in 2020/21 estimated at $30,000 (based on the prior year premiums). Attached is a summary of the District’s historical premiums received from 2002 to 2019.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-37 authorizing the assignment of delinquent tax receivables to the California Statewide Delinquent Tax Finance Authority for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and authorizing execution and delivery of related documents and actions.
IX.D. Public Hearing – Resolution No. 19/20-35 – Approving an Increase in Statutory School Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial / Industrial Construction Pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A public hearing will be conducted to consider the adoption of Resolution No. 19/20-35, and adopt Resolution No. 19/20-35 approving an increase in Level 1 statutory school fees imposed on new residential and commercial/industrial construction pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995.
Rationale:
Every two years, the State Allocation Board (SAB) reviews and adjusts the statutory school facility fees (known as Level 1 Fees) that school districts may impose on new construction pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. On January 20, 2020, the SAB increased Level 1 Fees from $3.79 to $4.08 per square foot of assessable space for new residential construction, and from $0.61 to $0.66 per square foot of chargeable covered and enclosed space for commercial/industrial construction.
The total Level 1 Fee is split between the Hart District and the respective elementary feeder districts pursuant to fee sharing agreements. Specifically, the District’s percentage share of the SAB-approved Level 1 Fee is a follows: Castaic Union – 35%, Newhall – 55%, Saugus Union – 55%, and Sulphur Springs Union – 50%.
To impose the maximum authorized Level 1 Fee, the District is required to prepare a Fee Justification Study that does the following: (1) identify the purpose of the statutory school facility fees, (2) identify the planned uses for the fees, (3) determine the reasonable relationship between the fee uses and the type of development on which the fee will be imposed, (4) determine the reasonable relationship between the school facility needs and the type of development on which the fee will be imposed, (5) determine the reasonable relationship between the fee amount and the cost of the school facility needs or the portion of the school facility needs attributable to the type of development on which the fee will be imposed.
Cooperative Strategies has prepared the attached Residential and Commercial/Industrial Development School Fee Justification Study (Fee Justification Study), which has been on file and available for public review at the District’s Administrative Center for ten (10) days prior to the public hearing. The notice of the public hearing time and place, including a general explanation of the matter, has been published twice in a regularly published newspaper within the District’s jurisdiction, with the first publication at least ten (10) days prior to the public hearing and the second not less than five (5) days from the first publication. If requested, the notice of the public hearing time and place has been provided to any person filing a written request with the District at least fourteen (14) days before the public hearing.
After the public hearing, the Governing Board shall consider whether to adopt Resolution No. 19/20-35 approving the Fee Justification Study and adopting a change in the statutory school facility fees. Subsequent to an adoption, the Governing Board is required to notice all local agencies, as well as the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development.
Staff believes the facts set forth in the Fee Justification Study reflect the average student generation rates, amount of future development, and cost of school facilities to accommodate the students generated from such construction. Based on the facility cost impacts to the District for residential and commercial/industrial construction, the District may collect the SAB-approved maximum statutory school fees for new construction at the proportionate shares set forth below.
Financial Impact:
Statutory school facility fees are accounted for in the Capital Facilities Fund (25.0). The proposed fee increase will be effective sixty (60) days after the Governing Board’s approval.
Pursuant to the SAB action, Fee Justification Study, and fee sharing agreements with surrounding elementary feeder districts, the District is authorized to impose the following maximum Level 1 New Residential Construction Fees:
Elementary District
Hart District Percent
Current Residential Fee
Proposed Residential Fee
Castaic
35%
$1.33
$1.43
Sulphur Springs
50%
$1.90
$2.04
Newhall
55%
$2.08
$2.24
Saugus
55%
$2.08
$2.24
Pursuant to the SAB action, Fee Justification Study, and fee sharing agreements with surrounding elementary feeder districts, the District is authorized to impose the following maximum Level 1 Fees for commercial/industrial construction and new residential construction used exclusively for senior housing:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-35 approving an increase in Level 1 statutory school fees imposed on new residential and commercial/industrial construction pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995.
IX.E. Resolution No. 19/20-36 – Approving Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis for Calendar Year 2020
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 19/20-36 approving the Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis for calendar year 2020 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District and several developers have entered into agreements establishing a methodology to mitigate impacts occurring from development of new residential units. These mitigation agreements require the District, in conjunction with the development community, to create a report to calculate the mitigation amount (“Fair Share”) to be paid by developers participating in a Fair Share Mitigation Agreement.
Fair Share amounts are reviewed and updated periodically or on an annual basis based upon the attached agreed upon methodology. Resolution No. 19/20-36 approves the current Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis prepared by the District’s financial services consultant, Cooperative Strategies, for calendar year 2020. The District last updated the Fair Share amounts in May 2019.
The District has notified developers participating in Fair Share Mitigation Agreements of this proposed adjustment to the Fair Share amounts, and the public has been provided an opportunity to comment.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-36 approving the Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis for calendar year 2020, which considers and adopts the latest report prepared by Cooperative Strategies.
IX.F. Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Room and Kitchen Modernization Project – Programming and Pre-Design Services (HMC Architects)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Room and Kitchen Modernization Project (HMC Architects) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
At the March 4, 2020, board meeting, HMC was approved for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Room and Kitchen Modernization Project. A broad scope of work and a budget have been set for this project. Staff and HMC agree that initial work needs to be done to determine a more accurate scope of work and a schematic level project budget prior to bringing HMC under contract for the main project.
To that end, HMC has submitted a proposal for programming and pre-design services (attached). This work would include interviews with District and school staff to determine the school’s needs and review of existing as-built plans. It would also include HMC working with their architectural and engineering staff to develop schematic diagrams based on interviews with school staff. Finally, this programming and pre-design phase would result in the cost estimator developing a pre-design cost estimate for the project. Staff and HMC believe that this initial work will help staff to better establish a baseline (scope of work and budget) to begin work on the project.
All of the interview work between the architect and staff could be done remotely (through video conferencing), so work could start immediately.
Financial Impact:
$86,800 plus reimbursable expenses from Community Facilities District (Fund 49).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Room and Kitchen Modernization Project from HMC Architects.
IX.G. Change Order No. 1 – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-01 – Golden Phoenix Electric)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-01 – Golden Phoenix Electric) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Golden Phoenix Electric submitted a change order in the amount of $60,676.80 for the time and materials cost for replacing geogrid material under the new two-story classroom building. Lundgren Management believed that the cost submitted by Golden Phoenix Electric was excessive and developed an alternate cost for this work ($30,552.24). However, Golden Phoenix Electric did not accept the counter-offer.
Recently, Golden Phoenix Electric filed a claim with the District for this and other change orders that have been rejected by the District. On April 24, 2020, the District, through legal counsel, responded to the claim in writing. Regarding replacement of the geogrid material, the District acknowledged that Golden Phoenix Electric was entitled to receive additional compensation, but again informed Golden Phoenix Electric that $30,552.24 was appropriate amount of compensation. Under Public Contract Code section 9204, the District is required to pay Golden Phoenix Electric any undisputed portion of a claim. This change order will satisfy the District’s responsibility under the Public Contract Code.
Financial Impact:
$30,552.24 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project from Golden Phoenix Electric.
X.C.1. Recommendation of Textbook/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2020/21
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2020/21 school year.
Rationale:
The Fault in Our Stars– Publisher: Penguin Books – Author: Green– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – Despite the tumor-shrinking medical miracle that has bought her a few years, Hazel has never been anything but terminal, her final chapter inscribed upon diagnosis. She is 16 and reluctant to attend a cancer support group. But when Augustus Waters suddenly appears at the meeting, Hazel’s story is about to be completely rewritten. He is charming and witty. Augustus has had osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, but has recently had the all clear. Hazel and Augustus embark on a roller coaster ride of emotions while searching for the author of their favorite book. They travel to Amsterdam in search of Peter Van Houten, the author of An Imperial Affliction. While on their trip, Augustus breaks some heartbreaking news to Hazel, and both of their worlds fall apart around them. Insightful, bold, irreverent, and raw, The Fault in Our Stars is award-winning-author John Green’s most ambitious and heartbreaking work yet, brilliantly exploring the funny, thrilling, and tragic business of being alive and in love.
Financial Impact:
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review.
X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
X.D.1. Purchase Order Report
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the April 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period April 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in April 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of April 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020.
X.D.3. License Contract for use of Software Personal Computer Products for District use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System (Los Angeles County Office of Education)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A license agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for use of software personal computer products for District use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System in 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) has entered into a contract with Hess & Associates for non-exclusive use of personal computer proprietary software products in connection with LACOE’s Human Resources System (HRS) and PeopleSoft Financial System (PSFS) to provide districts with the capability of downloading information from these systems to District personal computers. The District has requested LACOE to provide said capabilities during the implementation of the Business Enhancement System Transformation (BEST) Advantage Financial System.
Interface charges will continue through 2021/22, when LACOE expects to have fully implemented its BEST Project. The BEST Project is LACOE’s effort to procure a new, integrated financial and human capital management system to replace the current HRS and PeopleSoft Systems. In November 2016, the Governing Board authorized the District to enter into an agreement to return to full-use of the County’s systems upon completion of the BEST Project.
This agreement reflects the District’s continuing status as an interface district for the 2020/21 fiscal year (effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021), and may be amended by mutual written consent or terminated by either party with thirty (30) days advance written notice.
Financial Impact:
Total cost of $15,516 to be paid from the general fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve license agreement for use of software personal computer products for District use of Human Resources System and Peoplesoft Financial System.
X.D.4. Agreement for E-Rate Consulting Services (CSM Consulting, Inc.)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with CSM Consulting, Inc., for E-Rate consulting services is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Staff proposes to contract with CSM Consulting, Inc. (CSM), for E-Rate consulting services. The agreement’s term covers the application process for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) E-Rate program in 2020/21, and if desired, the 2021/22 through 2022/23 program years.
Specifically, CSM will advise and coordinate, on the District’s behalf, the preparation and filing of all FCC forms, respond to Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) requests, reconcile previous funding year disbursements, and monitor E-Rate compliance and updates. CSM has consulted with the District on E-rate-eligible telecommunications and internal connection services for several years.
The agreement term is for one (1) year commencing July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, and automatically renews for four (4) successive one (1) year terms unless written notice is provided at least ninety (90) days in advance of new term. The District may also terminate the agreement for convenience at any time with five (5) days written notice.
Financial Impact:
$18,900 in 2020/21 for base contract services, plus an amount equal to six percent (6%) of submitted Category Two applications (not to exceed $8,000), and $0.10 per student (approximately $2,220) for online document management software, or an estimated total cost of $29,100.
Additional services may be requested, as needed, based on a specified hourly rate schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve agreement with CSM Consulting, Inc., for E-Rate consulting services as specified.
X.D.5. Agreement for Football Helmet and Shoulder Pad Reconditioning (Riddell/All-American)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The agreement with Riddell/All-American (Riddell) has been established to create a mutual partnership for the reconditioning of football helmets and shoulder pads for the seven high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Rationale:
Education Code 17578 mandates that the District shall provide for the annual cleaning, sterilizing, and necessary repair of football equipment. Football helmets worn by participants in high school interscholastic football must be certified for use by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), or any other recognized certifying agency in the field.
The term of the agreement is for the 2020/21 school year. The following schools will be included in the agreement: Canyon High School, Castaic High School, Golden Valley High School, Hart High School, Saugus High School, Valencia High School, and West Ranch High School.
Financial Impact:
Annual cost not to exceed $70,000 to be paid from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve agreement with Riddell/All-American for reconditioning of football helmets and shoulder pads.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Donations are presented for Governing Board approval.
Rationale:
Meteor Education would like to donate the following equipment to Sequoia School. The value of the equipment is $20,000.
4 – rolling STEM cabinets
5 – adjustable height chair on casters
1 – rolling magnet whiteboard
John and Rhonda Pieracci would like to donate 5 pallets of yellow paper to the District. The value of the paper is $10,500.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the donation of equipment from Meteor Education for Sequoia School; and accept the donation of paper from John and Rhonda Pieracci.
X.D.8. Agreement for Underground Storage Tank Maintenance (Terry Chapman Maintenance)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with Terry Chapman Maintenance (TCM) for underground storage tank operation and maintenance for 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
TCM oversees the operation and maintenance of the District’s underground storage tank. Specifically, TCM performs the following services: secures annual permit and monitoring registration, inspects site monthly, completes required forms, schedules annual required tests, prepares required paperwork to file with government agencies, and provides annual certification of the District’s monitoring system (Veeder Root TLS 350).
The District also periodically utilizes TCM for repairs to various items, including the diesel/gas system pumps, nozzles, tanks, and monitoring system.
Financial Impact:
Annual cost of $5,400 to be paid from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve agreement with Terry Chapman Maintenance (TCM) for underground storage tank operation and maintenance for 2020/21.
X.D.9. Special Education Consultant Agreements, 2020/21
Speaker:
Joanna White, Director of Special Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval is requested for Special Education Consultant Agreements extending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
Rationale:
It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed (see attachment).
School Based Therapist, Angela Douma
Social Skills Training, Dynamic Intervention
Escort of Students Attending Nonpublic Schools, Family Crisis Intl Youth Assist Inc, DBA West Shield
School Based Therapist, Erin Hickman
Speech Therapy, Inspire Communication Inc.
Verbal Foreign Language Interpreting Services, LRA Interpreters
Group Counselor Therapist, Angela McCorkle
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Counseling, Hunter Michael
Group Counselor Therapist, Kimberly Nunley
Group Counselor Therapist, Nok Paljusha
School Psychologist, Alina Poberezhskiy
School Based Therapist, Richard Posalski
Recreational Therapist, Colleen Rosales
Sign Language Interpreters, The Sign Language Company
Behavior Intervention Implentation & Development , Star of CA
Group Counselor Therapist, Straightening Reins
Health Care Services, Sunbelt Staffing, LLC
Physical Therapy, Therapy In Action Inc.
Health Care Services, Therapy Travelers
Health Care Services, McRory Pediatric Services, Inc.
Clinical Neuropsychologist, Simun Psychological Assessment Group
Health Care Services, Maxim Healthcare Services Holdings, Inc.
Health Care Services, 360 Degree
Health Care Services, Ardor health Solutions
Health Care Services, EdTheory LLC
Health Care Services, CoreMedical Group
Financial Impact:
Fiscal implications will be determined as as the needs arise. Purchase orders will outline the financial impact and funding source.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
An agreement with Arcadia Audiometric Associates, Inc., to provide hearing screening services for District junior high school students is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Arcadia Audiometric Associates, Inc., will perform mandated hearing screening services at junior high schools, for an estimated cost of approximately $9,625 for 2020/21, servicing approximately 3,500 eighth grade students and referrals at Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rio Norte, Rancho Pico, and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools. The cost per student remains at $2.75 for 2020/21.
Financial Impact:
Approximately $9,625 from the General Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve agreement for hearing screening services with Arcadia Audiometric Associates, Inc., for the 2020/21 school year.
An agreement with Burbank Family Optometry to provide mandated vision screening services at District junior high schools is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Wayne W. Hoeft, O.D., Burbank Family Optometry, will perform mandated vision screening services at junior high schools for an estimated cost of $13,825 for 2020/21, serving approximately 3,500 eighth grade students at Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rio Norte, Rancho Pico, and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools. The cost is $3.95 per student.
Financial Impact:
Approximately $13,825.00 from General Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve agreement for vision screening services with Burbank Family Optometry, for approximately 3,500 student screenings at a cost of $3.95 per student for 2020/21.
X.E.1. Renewal of Consulting and Advocacy Agreement – School Facilities Services (Capitol Advisors Group, LLC)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A consulting and advocacy renewal agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, for school facilities consulting and advocacy services for the 2020/21 school year is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District entered into an agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, on July 1, 2017, for services relating to school facilities consulting and advocacy. In addition to other services, Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, will provide necessary technical assistance to obtain state funding for school facilities projects.
Staff recommends renewal of the agreement for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Either party may terminate the agreement with thirty (30) days prior written notice.
Financial Impact:
Monthly fee of $3,000, plus necessary travel expenses (pre-approved by District) to be paid from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the consulting and advocacy renewal agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, for school facilities consulting and advocacy services for the 2020/21 school year.
Approval of a developer fee refund for $31,823.43 is requested.
Rationale:
On June 28, 2018, Certificate of Compliance 1800219 was issued for fees collected from Valencia Suites Hotel, LLC & Asset Builders Valencia, LLC, for a 103,404 square foot commercial building. It has been confirmed with the City of Santa Clarita that construction has not commenced and that the project is on hold in the permitting process. The owner is requesting a refund of the total fees paid less the $25 administrative fee or $31,823.43.
Financial Impact:
$31,823.43 from the Capital Facilities Fund (25.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve developer fee refund, as specified, totaling $31,823.43.
X.E.3. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. WSH1812A-01 (Taft Electric Company) – Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Accept Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. WSH1812A-01 (Taft Electric Company) for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project.
Rationale:
Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,183 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 978 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
After Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday by L.A. County Department of Public Health officials for allowing its customers to dine-in despite stay-at-home restrictions, co-owners Jonathan Carrillo and Brian Hernandez say they knew they had to find a way to reopen.
On Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the second convening of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, collaborating with key leaders to discuss the business and cultural interests of the County, and expressed a goal for the safe reopening of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.
With Vine2Wine, To Go poised to start on Saturday, May 30, with wine, food and a goodie bag for ticket holders there is one thing non-ticket holders can get their hands on to enjoy the fun as well: Circle of Hope has announced their first online auction to start Saturday, May 23, and will close a day after the main event, on Sunday, May 31.
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 962 cases reported and one new fatality in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The California Department of Public Health announced Monday a new regional variance attestation opportunity for counties to move through Stage 2, opening additional sectors of their economy at their own pace.
Josann McGibbon, writer and executive producer of the Disney “Descendants” trilogy, worked with the team at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring hope and excitement to local youth through the current stay-at-home order.
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.