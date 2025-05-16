The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 20, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a public hearing on the Newhall Avenue Mixed Use Project, consisting of 106 multifamily units and 4,000 square feet of commercial floor area.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the request from Community Multihousing, Inc., which is requesting approval of an Architectural Design Review (ADR), Conditional Use Permit (CUP), Development Review (DR), Hillside Development Review (HDR), Minor Use Permit (MUP), Oak Tree Permit (OTP) and a Tentative Map (TM), for developing the Newhall Avenue Mixed Use Project, consisting of three components, a 70-unit apartment building (a four-story building built upon a partially exposed basement level); 36 two-story townhome apartment units across seven buildings; and a single-story, 4,000 square-foot commercial building on an approximately 9.7-acre hillside property on Newhall Avenue.

The project went through multiple reviews with the City of Santa Clarita’s Development Review Committee (DRC). Key issues identified during the DRC process included:

• Oak tree impacts;

• Lack of a commercial component;

• Retaining wall locations and heights;

• Right-of-way dedication.

The applicant refined the project to address comments provided throughout the DRC process.

Specifically, the applicant worked to incorporate a commercial component and reduce the number of oak tree impacts; retaining walls were lowered. These changes resulted in the consolidation of the two proposed apartment buildings into a single, taller apartment building and the inclusion of a commercial building. The current project description is summarized below under Project Description.

Project Setting

The project site is located at 23755 Newhall Avenue on the southern side of Newhall Avenue, between Carl Court and Valle del Oro, and is zoned Mixed-Use Corridor (MXC). A portion of the property is currently developed with Mountain Motors, a used car dealership and Dip Stick Oil Change. The balance of the property is an undeveloped hillside. There are 122 oak trees located on the property and within 200 feet of the grading area. The Needham Ranch Business Park development is situated at the top of the slope, above the project site. A portion of the project site, at the southwest corner, was previously graded as part of the Needham Ranch Business Park development.

See the full agenda below:

