 Agenda Packet
1. DRAFT FISCAL YEAR 2025-2026 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

Review of the Draft 2025-2026 Capital Improvement Program to ensure consistency with the City of Santa Clarita’s General Plan.
Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Draft Fiscal Year 2025-26 Budget
2. NEWHALL AVENUE MIXED USE (MASTER CASE 21-146)

A request for the development of the Newhall Avenue Mixed Use Project, consisting of 106 multifamily units and 4,000 square feet of commercial floor area.
Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P25-06
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Exhibit B – Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration
d. Mitigation Monitoring Reporting Program
e. Site Plan
f. Tentative Map
g. Architectural Package
h. Landscape Concept
i. Oak Tree Map
j. Oak Mitigation Plan
k. Newhall Ave Rendering
l. Market Assessment
m. Public Notice and NOI
