May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian

Project Sebastian is pleased to announce its second annual Rare Warrior 5 x 5 challenge, which will be held at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, Saturday, May 20.

The first race (5K) will kick off at 8 a.m., with the second race (5-mile) will begin at 8:20 a.m.

Cost of the race is $45 per person. If you do not live in the Los Angeles area, each race can be done virtually. So whether live in Los Angeles, or in London you can participate in this great event, benefiting Project Sebastian. All race participants will be given a medal, T-shirt, and goodie bag. There will be vendors from various local and national companies there for you to visit with, a silent auction, as well as a live, DJ, and hot coffee!

So please help the organization in supporting the rare disease community by coming on out and racing a 5K or a 5 mile fun run. This is not a timed event.

We are honored to have the UFC as the event’s title sponsor again, but have many more available sponsorships for you to participate in.

To find out more please visit projectsebastian.org or email Jessica Rivas at jessica@projectsebastian.org.

To sign up for the race please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Valencia/RareWarrior5x5. All proceeds from the event go to supporting Project Sebastian’s mission statement to provide support groups, psychotherapy, education, and resources for all rare disease families. See you there!

Project Sebastian is a 501(c)3 EIN # 81–4325865 and devotes its time and energy necessary to educate, advocate and provide support to fight all rare diseases. For more information, click [here].

