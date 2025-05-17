May 20: Saugus School Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita CA 91355.

The board will discuss a number of business items, including a motion to approve the Saugus Union School District Wellness Policy for 2025-2028. The Wellness Policy must be reviewed every three years.

The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/85052420968.

Webinar ID: 850 5242 0968

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=39995.

