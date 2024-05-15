May 20: Second Application Round for L.A. County Rent Relief Program Opens Monday

Following a successful initial launch, the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program is set to open for a second round of applications.

The application window will open Monday, May 20, 2024, at 9 a.m. PDT and will close on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. Landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to receive up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and other eligible expenses incurred since April 1, 2022.

To learn more about the eligibility criteria, and to receive a direct link to the application when it goes live, visit the L.A. County Rent Relief Program website.

Apply early. Submitting a completed application does not guarantee funding.

Community partners will offer free webinars and technical assistance in multiple languages. Assistance will be available daily from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. starting on the first day applications are accepted. For Round 1 applicants, please make sure all your pending tasks are completed.

If you need help, contact the Rent Relief Customer Call Center at (877) 849-0770 for application processing assistance.

