May 20: Shape the Future of the Arts at the 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to help shape the next decade of arts in the community.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is currently developing the 2035 Arts Plan: Vision and Development, a 10-year strategic roadmap to support and expand the arts in Santa Clarita, and everyones voice is essential.

As part of this exciting planning process, the public is invited to the Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

This interactive event is an opportunity for artists, arts organizations, creative professionals and residents to share ideas, identify priorities and influence how the arts will grow over the next decade.

The 2035 Arts Plan aligns with the city’s goals to enhance quality of life, increase access to the arts for all residents and strengthen Santa Clarita’s identity as a creative community. Registration for the Arts Plan Town Hall is free, while not required, but encouraged.

If not able to attend the Arts Plan Town Hall, you can still make your voice heard by completing a survey here.

To learn more about the 2035 Arts Plan or the Arts Plan Town Hall and to register please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

