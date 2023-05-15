May 20: Stop the Stigma SCV at Henry Mayo

On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.

Speakers will be presenting and discussing a wide range of mental health topics. Various organizations and nonprofits will staff resource tables to provide important information and answer questions for attendees.

Starbucks will provide coffee and Jersey Mike’s has donated sandwiches for the event.

For more information, please contact Barbara Wilson, Mental Health Hookup at (818) 517-9902.

Henry Mayo is located at 23803 McBean Pkwy in Valencia.

This event is organized by Mental Health Hookup in association with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Angeles Department of Mental Health, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, College of the Canyons, National Alliance on Mental Illness, William S. Hart School District, KHTS and Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative.

