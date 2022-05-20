header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
| Friday, May 20, 2022
resource fair

Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.

The fair, free and open to the public, will feature information including, but not limited to, Accessory Dwelling Unit’s or ADUs, Parent-Child Transfers (Prop. 19), property tax savings programs and what do to when a property owner dies, among other relevant topics.

L.A. County Assessor Jeff Prang will address the attendees around 9 a.m. along with Board of Equalization member Antonio Vazquez, welcoming remarks and Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.

Also attending will be officials from Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office, State Senator Lena A. Gonzalez’ office, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago’s office, city of Huntington Park, Southern California Edison, Huntington Park Chamber of Commerce, L.A. County Executive Office, Consumer & Business Affairs, Treasurer & Tax Collector, Regional Planning, Funeraria del Angel and many others.

This event will be streamed live on the L.A. County Assessor’s Facebook, @LACAssessor as well as other social media platforms.

For more information about the Fair and other tax savings programs the Assessor’s Office has to offer visit L.A. County Assessor.

Resource fair flyer
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks

May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Friday, May 20, 2022
Join the fun this summer and sign up for a class at Los Angeles county Parks. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn something new, make new friends and discover new talents.
FULL STORY...

May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair

May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Friday, May 20, 2022
Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners' Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide

Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
Thursday, May 19, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 4,725 new positive cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend

LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
FULL STORY...

Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan

Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
As Los Angeles County prepares to intensify and refocus its efforts to fight homelessness, the Board of Supervisors approved a $532.6-million spending plan that significantly expands permanent and interim housing solutions and increases funding for local cities in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 22: Interfaith Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
May 22: Interfaith Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Join the fun this summer and sign up for a class at Los Angeles county Parks. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn something new, make new friends and discover new talents.
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
The California Air Resources Board will host an open house of its new state-of-the-art “green” Southern California Headquarters, the Mary D. Nichols Campus, in Riverside on Saturday, May 21.
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
College of the Canyons had three Women's Softball players spotlighted by the California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association with Ashlynn Heck, Allyson Melgar and Lisa Motz selected to the All-Southern California Team.
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners' Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced its All-Foothill League teams representing the Santa Clarita Valley.
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
Charlotte Kaup Kleeman, 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Valencia. She was 85.
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 4,725 new positive cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
The Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley will host the "A Black Tie Gala" on July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship
Best Best & Krieger LLP, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has selected Santa Clarita high school senior Shelby Negosian as the inaugural recipient of the Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship.
Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship
SCV Water Releases Annual Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2022 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available.
SCV Water Releases Annual Consumer Confidence Report
California Streamlines Access to COVID-19 Testing, Treatment
The California Department of Public Health and OptumServe are upgrading testing sites across the state to provide both testing and treatment for individuals who test positive and qualify for COVID-19 treatment.
California Streamlines Access to COVID-19 Testing, Treatment
June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week
PFLAG SCV, Queer SCV, and the SCV LGBTQ Center, three local non-profits, have collaborated for SCV Pride Week, June 4 through June 11, 2022.
June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week
Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
As Los Angeles County prepares to intensify and refocus its efforts to fight homelessness, the Board of Supervisors approved a $532.6-million spending plan that significantly expands permanent and interim housing solutions and increases funding for local cities in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
L.A. County Supervisors Tackle Veteran Suicide Prevention
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl that aims to decrease the number of veteran decedents by suicide.
L.A. County Supervisors Tackle Veteran Suicide Prevention
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: