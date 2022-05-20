May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair

Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.

The fair, free and open to the public, will feature information including, but not limited to, Accessory Dwelling Unit’s or ADUs, Parent-Child Transfers (Prop. 19), property tax savings programs and what do to when a property owner dies, among other relevant topics.

L.A. County Assessor Jeff Prang will address the attendees around 9 a.m. along with Board of Equalization member Antonio Vazquez, welcoming remarks and Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.

Also attending will be officials from Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office, State Senator Lena A. Gonzalez’ office, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago’s office, city of Huntington Park, Southern California Edison, Huntington Park Chamber of Commerce, L.A. County Executive Office, Consumer & Business Affairs, Treasurer & Tax Collector, Regional Planning, Funeraria del Angel and many others.

This event will be streamed live on the L.A. County Assessor’s Facebook, @LACAssessor as well as other social media platforms.

For more information about the Fair and other tax savings programs the Assessor’s Office has to offer visit L.A. County Assessor.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...