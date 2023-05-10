May 21: Community Hike Wildwood Canyon

The city of Santa Clarita will host a community hike beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Wildwood Canyon. Join nature photographer Robin Baerg to learn tips and tricks for capturing stunning photos using just your phone.

The 2.3 mile loop hike is rated “moderate.” The hike will include an elevation gain of 450 feet.

For more information contact Sean Tuber at (661) 259-3754 or email outdoorrecreation@santa-clarita.com.

Visit hikesantaclarita.com for more information about the Community Hike program.

