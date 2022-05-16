May 21: Impulse Music Hosting Music, Comedy Night

Impulse Music Co. is hosting a Music and Comedy Night Saturday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In a world where people love music and also love comedy comes one perfect evening. From the creators of Impulse Music Co. Music & Comedy Night comes… Impulse Music Co. Music & Comedy Night! The sequel.

Comedians performing include: Andy Benedetti, Afronoodles Danny Plom and Willie Macc, Luke Binklow, Jen Liv, Monique Thomas, Rohan Dias and Sarah Taylor. There will also be special guests.

Tickets are $13 at the door.

Impulse Music Co. is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite 120, Santa Clarita, 91350.

For more information, visit Impulse Music Co.

