May 21: Santa Clarita PAC Presents ‘Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience’

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will present “Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” on Sunday, May 21. Two shows will be offered at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Chris Perondi (aka the Stunt Dog Guy) and wife Suhey Perondi, are master dog trainers who along with their famous stunt dogs have been entertaining audiences of all sizes since 1999.

They have produced over 10,000 live shows since the birth of the show using positive training methods.

The Perondis and their cast of human performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages. They guarantee high-energy excitement from beginning to end. During this “Stunt Dog Experience” you will witness some of the most incredible stunts and behaviors ever performed by dogs. The experience has amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, athletic feats and is the most entertaining show of its kind.

You will meet a cast of delightful performers along with up to two-dozen talented pound pups. The show is truly unique and brings forth pet adoption awareness. All the dogs have been rescued from pounds and shelters from across the country. Their mission is to promote animal rescue, pet adoption, encourage spay and neutering and encourage people to spend more time with their pets.

The Perondis are also authors and their first book is now available worldwide titled, “The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever.”

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia.

Tickets are priced from $20 to $30.

For tickets, visit Santa Clarita PAC [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...