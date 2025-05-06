May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the May Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Henry Rodriguez State Farm at 27141 Hidaway Ave., # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

This event will bring together business professionals, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley. This dynamic event offers the perfect opportunity to expand networks, share insights and explore opportunities for collaboration.

In this welcoming atmosphere, engage in conversations that inspire growth, exchange ideas and build relationships that could take businesses to the next level. Whether new to networking or a seasoned professional, this mixer is for everyone looking to connect and collaborate.

Don’t forget to bring business cards to enter a raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Tickets are $15 for members, $30 for nonmembers.

To register visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/may-business-after-hours-mixer-at-henry-rodriguez-state-farm.

