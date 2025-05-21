May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.

This year marks the tournament’s largest event to date, featuring 47 California teams competing in an impressive 97 games across the NHL, Olympic and Pond rinks.

Teams will travel from across California to compete, including those from Santa Clarita, Panorama, Burbank, Santa Barbara, Bakersfield, Vacaville, Oakland, Harbor City, San Mateo and Dublin. The tournament includes five age divisions, ranging from 8-year-old “mites” to high school players, with all teams competing for championship titles over the course of the five-day event.

To make the experience even more family-friendly, The Cube will also offer “Sibling Camp Chillin’” throughout the weekend. For just $10 per child, per hour, kids can enjoy crafts, movies and activities while their siblings play. Camp Chillin’ will be available Friday through Monday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While you’re watching the games, be sure to stop by The Grille for your favorite rink foods, and The Top Shelf, for a variety of local brews, wines and unique cocktails.

Public Sessions will be limited due to capacity and will be located on The Pond. For the entire schedule of games, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

