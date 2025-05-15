header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 15
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
| Thursday, May 15, 2025
Newhallywood cropped

Step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, at the Newhall Family Theatre and The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This three-day festival pays tribute to the pioneers of silent cinema, celebrates film preservation and highlights Santa Clarita’s rich ties to Hollywood’s earliest days.

This year’s festival shines a spotlight on two giants of silent film history, Lon Chaney and Sergei Eisenstein, with special centennial celebration screenings and official induction ceremonies.

On Friday, May 23, the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival will kick off with a special Centennial Screening of Buster Keaton’s “Go West” (1925) with musical accompaniment by Ray Lowe, followed by the presentation of two prestigious awards: the Marc Wanamaker Film Pioneer Award, honoring early cinema trailblazer Louis Le Prince and the John Bengtson Hollywood Preservation Award, presented to film preservationist David Packard.

On Saturday, May 24, audiences will experience the Lon Chaney Induction and Centennial Screening of “Phantom of the Opera” (1925), featuring a live musical score by Cliff Retallick and a special appearance by Ron Chaney, the great-grandson of Lon Chaney. On Sunday, May 25, the festival will honor Sergei Eisenstein with a Centennial Screening and Induction Ceremony featuring his revolutionary masterpiece “Battleship Potemkin” (1925).

The festival will also feature the late-night Silent Screams series at The MAIN, showcasing thrilling horror classics starring Lon Chaney, including “The Unknown” (1927) and “West of Zanzibar” (1928).

Throughout the weekend, audiences will have the chance to hear from renowned film historians and preservation experts, explore Santa Clarita’s silent film heritage and celebrate some of the greatest cinematic achievements of the 20th century. Whether you’re a lifelong cinephile or new to the wonders of silent film, the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival promises an unforgettable weekend of classic films, live music, historical insights and special guest appearances.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.

Newhallywood
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival

May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, at the Newhall Family Theatre and The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval

City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a significant milestone in the future of William S. Hart Park. The Los Angeles County Superior Court accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the historic park in probate court, clearing the way for the city to move forward with the ownership transition.
FULL STORY...

May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting

May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting
Monday, May 12, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission invites the public to the 2035 Arts Plan: Vision and Development Town Hall Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20 at the California Institute of the Arts.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers

Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
Monday, May 12, 2025
The annual Summer Reading Program is back at Santa Clarita public libraries and this year's theme is "Level Up at Your Library."
FULL STORY...

May 13: City Council to Continue Public Hearing on OTN Project

May 13: City Council to Continue Public Hearing on OTN Project
Monday, May 12, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 13 at City Hall to continue a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building in Old Town Newhall with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers trace their roots back to Brooklyn, New York, where they joined the National League in 1890.
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Los Angeles Dodgers
June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event
Child & Family Center, in partnership with city of Santa Clarita’s Drug-Free Youth, invites local youth ages 11–17 to “Power Up” this summer with a free, high-energy event Friday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita.
June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, at the Newhall Family Theatre and The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present its production of "Connie" Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15 at The MAIN.
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
The community is invited to help local students in need as the 2025 Backpack Drive kicks off at the May Business After Hours Mixer, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
Pro Wrestling Odyssey and TMD Entertainment will host its Wrestle for Autism in the Santa Clarita Valley fundraising event, 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Pico Canyon Elementary School.
June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North with the men's team finishing third after carding a team score of 4-over par and a 54-hole total of 8-over. The women's team finished in fifth with a 54-hole total of 112-over par to conclude their season.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize
Washington College in Chestertown, Md., has named six students, including Lucy Verlaque from the Santa Clarita Valley, to its short list for the 2025 Sophie Kerr Prize, which is valued at more than $74,000.
SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize
L.A. County Residents Will Receive Notices for Medical Debt Relief
More than 134,000 Los Angeles county residents will begin receiving notices next week as a part of the first wave of medical debt relief, marking a significant step in addressing the financial strain caused by medical costs.
L.A. County Residents Will Receive Notices for Medical Debt Relief
CUSD Welcomes Two New Principals for School Year
The Castaic Union School District has announced two educational leaders to principal positions for the 2025–2026 school year. Daniella Rizo has been named Principal of Live Oak Elementary School and Erika Bowden will join the District as Principal of Castaic Elementary School.
CUSD Welcomes Two New Principals for School Year
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
May 16: City Hall American Red Cross Blood Drive
American Red Cross will host a blood drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 16, at City Hall.
May 16: City Hall American Red Cross Blood Drive
June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’
Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s "Hoedown for Hope" will be held 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 21 at Gilchrist Farm.
June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month. 
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
 In response to the Governor’s May Budget Revision, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the budget reflects the values and priorities of California’s working families and veterans.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget plan.
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to come together for a day of fun, competition, and giving back at the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament
June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
Thursday, May 15 is International Water Safety Day. With water parks spread across more than a dozen states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in Valencia, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leader in water safety education.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
SCVNews.com