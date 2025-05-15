May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival

Step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, at the Newhall Family Theatre and The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This three-day festival pays tribute to the pioneers of silent cinema, celebrates film preservation and highlights Santa Clarita’s rich ties to Hollywood’s earliest days.

This year’s festival shines a spotlight on two giants of silent film history, Lon Chaney and Sergei Eisenstein, with special centennial celebration screenings and official induction ceremonies.

On Friday, May 23, the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival will kick off with a special Centennial Screening of Buster Keaton’s “Go West” (1925) with musical accompaniment by Ray Lowe, followed by the presentation of two prestigious awards: the Marc Wanamaker Film Pioneer Award, honoring early cinema trailblazer Louis Le Prince and the John Bengtson Hollywood Preservation Award, presented to film preservationist David Packard.

On Saturday, May 24, audiences will experience the Lon Chaney Induction and Centennial Screening of “Phantom of the Opera” (1925), featuring a live musical score by Cliff Retallick and a special appearance by Ron Chaney, the great-grandson of Lon Chaney. On Sunday, May 25, the festival will honor Sergei Eisenstein with a Centennial Screening and Induction Ceremony featuring his revolutionary masterpiece “Battleship Potemkin” (1925).

The festival will also feature the late-night Silent Screams series at The MAIN, showcasing thrilling horror classics starring Lon Chaney, including “The Unknown” (1927) and “West of Zanzibar” (1928).

Throughout the weekend, audiences will have the chance to hear from renowned film historians and preservation experts, explore Santa Clarita’s silent film heritage and celebrate some of the greatest cinematic achievements of the 20th century. Whether you’re a lifelong cinephile or new to the wonders of silent film, the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival promises an unforgettable weekend of classic films, live music, historical insights and special guest appearances.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.

