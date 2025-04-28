May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN

Saddle up for a wild ride with the theatrical production of “Wild Dust” presented by Showdown Stage Company, Friday, May 23-Sunday, June 1 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

In a dusty saloon, a gang of cowgirls, a mysterious cowboy and a dead body, who will survive the truth?

Join the ladies of this Western town as they take refuge in the saloon to ride out the worst dust storm in a decade. When a mysterious cowboy arrives, they must all face their inner demons, oh and hide the dead body.

Production Dates:

Friday, May 23: 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 24: 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 25: 2 p.m.

Friday, May 30: 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 31: 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 1: 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit the eventbrite website.

