May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN

Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill to exempt tips from taxes, (SB 17) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee with a 5-0 vote.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Black and White," art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The last day to purchase tickets for the Child & Family Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th Annual Taste of the Town, will be Wednesday, April 30.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the launch of its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”
Now is the time to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday, May 3 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony” on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedarcreek Elementary, 27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351 in the Edible Garden Flex Classroom (Science Lab).
Saddle up for a wild ride with the theatrical production of "Wild Dust" presented by Showdown Stage Company, Friday, May 23- Sunday, June 1 at the MAIN.
The Master's University men's track and field team took home the GSAC championship, and the women finished second on Friday, April 25 in Aliso Viejo.
The greatest season in The Master's University beach volleyball history ended in the quarterfinals Friday, April 25 as the team lost to conference-rival Ottawa University of Arizona 2-3 in the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championship tournament.
In Santa Clarita, we are proud of our thousands of acres of open spaces, miles of scenic trails and beautiful green parks that bring our community together.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 28 to Saturday, May 3.
1943
- August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story
]
1971
- Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story
]
1906
- Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story
]
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold a public hearing on recommendations for the now closed Santa Clarita Elementary School on Wednesday, April 30
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a study session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29 at City Hall in the Carl Boyer Room. This is a joint meeting with the Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and the Arts Commission.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating one case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident who travelled recently from Texas.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an artist's demo by Kathleen Scoggin at the Monday, May 19 monthly meeting.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently joined the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to celebrate the unveiling of a $50,000 van funded by her office that will take local youth to educational field trips, sports leagues, summer programs and college tours.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Sunday, May 4 "May The Fourth Be With You" themed Square and Round Dance, 2-5 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the fifth episode of "Santa Clarita Voices," the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the community.
