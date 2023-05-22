May 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 23, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Items on the agenda include recognition of the 2023 classified employees, construction services for various school projects and approval of the Universal Transitional Kindergarten (UTK) Summer Learning Start program for Summer 2023.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, click [here].
The Hart District Governing Board has established a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, kindness and respect for all students and staff. With that in mind, the William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Ira Rounsaville has been appointed as the district social worker charged with overseeing the promotion of positive culture and climate in Hart District schools.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
Castaic Union School District is currently accepting applications for a provisional appointment to Trustee Area D as the current Trustee Area D Board member, John Richard, is moving out of state and has tendered his resignation, effective June 2.
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
