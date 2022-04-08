May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event

Join Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.

Scholarships that Zonta presents annually are the Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund, and Young Women in Public Affairs.

First, is Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award which recognizes young women, ages 16-19, who demonstrate leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes. It encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.

Secondly, the JoAnn Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship was established by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley in 2022 to invest in young women who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field of Business Accounting.

Lastly, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund was created in 1995 by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. It helps women age 40 and over who have experienced a life-changing event resulting in the need of schooling, allowing them to reach their potential in various fields.

Investing in the education of women and girls yields high returns, such as breaking cycles of poverty, fostering economic growth, and empowering women both in the home and workplace. Education is a human right!

The event will be held at the Valencia Hills Club House, 24060 Oak Vale Dr, Valencia, 91355.

Tickets can be reserved at https://www.scvzonta.org/

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley. Zonta believes in empowering women through service and advocacy. By improving women’s lives, all women should be able to achieve their full potential.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a proud member of Zonta International, an organization with more than 29,000 members belonging to more than 1,200 Zonta clubs in 61 countries and geographical areas. Zonta International has consultative status with the United Nations and is the means by which we participate in service projects around the world.

Our local activities fund service projects and scholarships in our community. Plus, our Community Grants provide an opportunity for local nonprofit organizations to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Our service projects include Advocacy, Lifeforward, Girls Robotics, Red Dress Project, Zonta Empowers, and Z Club for high school girls.

Sign up at https://www.scvzonta.org/

Because this is a free event and not a fundraising event, donations will be greatly appreciated.

Zonta Internationals a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, eco-nomic opportunities and safe living conditions. For more information, visit www.zonta.org.

Support Zonta’s new series by attending. To reserve your spot or to see more details, visit www.scvzonta.org/advocacy and look for “Zonta Empowers.”

