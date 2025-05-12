May 24: ‘Ghosts of California’ Special Screening at Rancho Camulos

|
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission invites the public to the 2035 Arts Plan: Vision and Development Town Hall Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20 at the California Institute of the Arts.
Presented by Top Entertainment and American Family Funding, California Institute of the Arts will host the Summer Breeze Music Festival, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7.
The annual Summer Reading Program is back at Santa Clarita public libraries and this year's theme is "Level Up at Your Library."
WiSH Education Foundation will host WiSH Upon a Car Showcase, Saturday, May 31, 6-10 p.m. in the Citrus Street parking lot at Valencia Town Center.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 13 at City Hall to continue a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building in Old Town Newhall with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special screening of "Ghosts of California" at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 24, as well as a live musical performance.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of two productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 12 to Saturday, May 17.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons stormed out to an eight-stroke lead on day one of the 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, Calif. on Sunday, May 11, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus carding six birdies to lead the individual field.
With NAIA track & field nationals coming in less than two weeks, The Master's University men's and women's teams are hitting their stride at the right moment. The Mustangs competed at the Franson Last Chance Meet Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, in Azusa, with multiple school records going down.
The Master's men's golf team has been given the opportunity to go after the university's third national championship of the year after being given an at-large berth for the NAIA National Championships to be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
1958
- Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story
]
Dr. X.X. Skip Newhall, 87, died Sunday, May 4. A long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Newhall was the great-great grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall.
1920
- Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story
]
1877
- Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story
]
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.
Get ready to wave your flags and celebrate with pride, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning in full patriotic spirit.
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.
College of the Canyons softball saw six players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division awards, led by First-Team selections Jeniece Jimenez and Mia Reese.
College of the Canyons baseball garnered 10 All-Western State Conference, South Division selections, along with a pair of Gold Glove awards, to wrap up the 2025 campaign.
1990
- Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story
]
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
