May 24: ‘Ghosts of California’ Special Screening at Rancho Camulos

The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special screening of “Ghosts of California” at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 24, as well as a live musical performance.

Santa Clarita Valley Filmmaker Katie Ryan’s newest documentary “Ghosts of California,” is filled with untold stories of the Old West. “Ghosts of California” is filled with fresh and largely untold tales about California in its early days.

It is both educational and entertaining, through photos and informed narrators that include historians, journalists and songwriters.

“Ghosts of California” discusses the real story behind the 1848 Gold Rush, the scandalous but warm-hearted Rosa May of Bodie and the contributions of Chinese workers to the construction of the Trans-Continental railroad. It explores the widespread prejudice and hostility they faced.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and at the Museum for $20.

A Docent led tour of the museum after the screening is included. This event will benefit the non-profit museum’s preservation and education efforts.

Rancho Camulos is the best example of a Mexican land grant in its original rural setting. It was the setting for the historic 1884 novel Ramona and the location for the filming of Mary Pickford’s 1910 Ramona, the first movie shot in the Santa Clara River Valley.

The Rancho Camulos Museum is located at 5164 Telegraph Road, Piru which is 10 miles east of the I-5 on Highway 126.

See Ranchocamulos.org for more information about the museum.

