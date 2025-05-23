header image

1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
Friday, May 23, 2025
hurricane harbor

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will celebrate its 30th anniversary when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Guests will get the first look at the waterpark’s multimillion-dollar refurbishment.

The first of Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Valencia opened June 16, 1995. The milestone occasion has been commemorated with a multimillion-dollar makeover that includes numerous enhancements for both guests and park associates.

The park-wide improvements include:

A creative narrative that reimagines the water park as a tropical island village and is woven throughout the experience including now bringing the park’s iconic volcano to life with periodic rumbling effects and bursts of mist.

Restoration of all slides including new exterior colors, canopies and resurfacing for smoother and faster rides.

Repainting of key areas including focal areas such as other attractions, food and beverage and merchandise locations.

Extensive new landscaping that amplifies the park beautification and offers added shade.

Increased number of cabanas and the return of food and beverage services.

Upgraded food options and new frozen cocktail selections.

State-of-the-art conveyor belt will carry tubes to the top of Tornado.

Refreshed restrooms and changing areas.

New sound system, signage and employee uniforms that augment the themed environment.

A complete list of operating days and hours available at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/plan-your-visit/park-hours.

Special celebrations including the Military Appreciation Days sale this Memorial Day weekend can be found at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/events.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355

Daily tickets start at $49 if purchased online. Guests can also choose a gold pass or membership, which offers unlimited access to Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles AND Magic Mountain, free general parking and discounts on food and merchandise. Don’t miss the limited time offer Memorial Day sale for up to 35% off online.

More information available at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her full 2025 legislative package, 20 bills that reflect her commitment to community safety, veterans, helping small business and consumer protection.
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Designing for Success: E-commerce Website Layout and Design Essentials for Beginners, on Monday, May 26 from 10-11 a.m.
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
The Master's University men's golf team climbed four spots to move into fifth place Thursday, May 22, after the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
Recording the fastest outdoor time in program history, The Master's University women's 4 x 800 relay team finished second at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
Catfé, a new cat cafe coming soon to the Santa Clarita Valley, is seeking donations to cover renovation costs and city fees.
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free "Movie Under the Stars" on Friday, May 30.
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted on Thursday, May 22, against the House Republican budget proposal that slashes Medicaid, SNAP and other programs that hundreds of thousands of his constituents rely on.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s popular Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
SCVNews.com