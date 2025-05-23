May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will celebrate its 30th anniversary when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Guests will get the first look at the waterpark’s multimillion-dollar refurbishment.

The first of Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Valencia opened June 16, 1995. The milestone occasion has been commemorated with a multimillion-dollar makeover that includes numerous enhancements for both guests and park associates.

The park-wide improvements include:

A creative narrative that reimagines the water park as a tropical island village and is woven throughout the experience including now bringing the park’s iconic volcano to life with periodic rumbling effects and bursts of mist.

Restoration of all slides including new exterior colors, canopies and resurfacing for smoother and faster rides.

Repainting of key areas including focal areas such as other attractions, food and beverage and merchandise locations.

Extensive new landscaping that amplifies the park beautification and offers added shade.

Increased number of cabanas and the return of food and beverage services.

Upgraded food options and new frozen cocktail selections.

State-of-the-art conveyor belt will carry tubes to the top of Tornado.

Refreshed restrooms and changing areas.

New sound system, signage and employee uniforms that augment the themed environment.

A complete list of operating days and hours available at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/plan-your-visit/park-hours.

Special celebrations including the Military Appreciation Days sale this Memorial Day weekend can be found at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/events.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355

Daily tickets start at $49 if purchased online. Guests can also choose a gold pass or membership, which offers unlimited access to Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles AND Magic Mountain, free general parking and discounts on food and merchandise. Don’t miss the limited time offer Memorial Day sale for up to 35% off online.

More information available at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla.

