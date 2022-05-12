May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.

The luncheon will take place Tuesday, May 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, which is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Please join us as they share updates regarding the hospital foundation and some great information about the excellent Community Programs currently offered by the hospital.

Please bring your questions!

VIA Members: $55.00

Non-Members: $65.00

Note: Reservations are required. Please RSVP no later than Wednesday, May 18.

Register [here].

