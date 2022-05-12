header image

1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
| Thursday, May 12, 2022
VIA

The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.

The luncheon will take place Tuesday, May 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, which is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Please join us as they share updates regarding the hospital foundation and some great information about the excellent Community Programs currently offered by the hospital.

Please bring your questions!

VIA Members: $55.00

Non-Members: $65.00

Note: Reservations are required. Please RSVP no later than Wednesday, May 18.

Register [here].
05-11-2022 May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
05-11-2022 May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
05-11-2022 May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
05-10-2022 SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
