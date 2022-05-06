Via lunch may

May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers

Uploaded: , Friday, May 6, 2022

By Press Release

The Valley Industry Association will present Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital: Continuing Care for the SCV as its featured program for May.

Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and Vice President of Marketing and Communications Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, Program Coordinator Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be the keynote speakers for the May luncheon.

They will share updates regarding the hospital foundation and information about the excellent community programs currently offered by the hospital.

Questions welcome.

Reservations are required. RSVP no later than Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

VIA Members: $55

Non-Members: $65

Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive

Valencia, CA 91355

No Comments for : May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon

    Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon

    14 seconds ago
  • May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers

    May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers

    37 mins ago
  • CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater

    CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater

    1 hour ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 6)

    Today in SCV History (May 6)

    12 hours ago
  • ‘Nancy Who? Girl Detective Without a Clue!’ Opening at The Main

    ‘Nancy Who? Girl Detective Without a Clue!’ Opening at The Main

    19 hours ago
  • Families Invited to ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride

    Families Invited to ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride

    19 hours ago
  • May 7: LACoFD Fire Service Day Returns

    May 7: LACoFD Fire Service Day Returns

    20 hours ago
  • May 10: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

    May 10: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

    20 hours ago
  • Cougars Advance to Next Round With 11-4 Win Over Cerro Coso

    Cougars Advance to Next Round With 11-4 Win Over Cerro Coso

    20 hours ago
  • L.A. County Fair Honoring Black Heritage May 13-15

    L.A. County Fair Honoring Black Heritage May 13-15

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.