May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers

Uploaded: , Friday, May 6, 2022

By Press Release

The Valley Industry Association will present Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital: Continuing Care for the SCV as its featured program for May.

Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and Vice President of Marketing and Communications Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, Program Coordinator Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be the keynote speakers for the May luncheon.

They will share updates regarding the hospital foundation and information about the excellent community programs currently offered by the hospital.

Questions welcome.

Reservations are required. RSVP no later than Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

VIA Members: $55

Non-Members: $65

Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive

Valencia, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...