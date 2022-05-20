header image

May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Thursday, May 19, 2022
SBDC

Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration’s largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.

To see a list of all available courses visit COC SBDC.

Upcoming courses include:

Invite and Write-Up Eight Steps to Improving Your Business’ Local SEO

Free Webinar

Wednesday, May 25 from noon to 1 p.m.

Is your business not appearing in search returns from within your local market area? If so, this is the webinar you will want to attend. Join SBDC Web Developer and Marketing Consultant, Darren Elliott as he explains the HOW, WHERE and WHY to improving your visibility with search returns from within your target area. The webinar is educational, informative and fun. Sign up today, to help improve your Local Search Engine results.

Register here.

Sales Strategy Tips for Your Business

Free Webinar

Wednesday, May 25 from noon to 1 p.m.

Come ready to learn Sales Strategies Tips for Your Business as you explore the following:

Skill Set vs. Style

Pricing

Competitive Advantage

Value Proposition

Register here.

Tips for Importing

Free Webinar

Wednesday, May 25 from noon to 1 p.m.

Learn tips for importing into the U.S. Do you want to start or expand an import business? It’s important to follow all laws and regulations to avoid an import business nightmare.

The following will be covered:

Do I need an import license?

What are the necessary documents?

Classifying the merchandise

What is the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS)?

Tips about shipments

Licensed Customs Brokers

Duties, tariffs and what’s next?

Register here.

