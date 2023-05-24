May 25: LASD Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement

In recognition of May being Motorycle Awareness Month, SCV motor units will be conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5 a.m., looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages drivers and riders to share the road. The top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes. Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state.

Motorcyclists have the same rights and privileges as any other motor vehicle operating on our roads but can easily be hidden in our blind spots. Help keep motorcyclists safe by always taking an extra moment to look for motorcycles before changing lanes, and always keep a safe distance between you and a motorcyclist.

Motorcyclists are also responsible for ensuring safety on our roads. When riding a motorcycle, be sure to stay visible by wearing bright clothing and a light-colored helmet, wear proper riding gear including a full-face helmet, make a habit of doing a pre-ride check ensuring everything is in working order, and be extra careful when traveling between lanes.

Whether you are riding a motorcycle, or driving a car, make sure to keep a heads up and avoid added distraction like cellphone use. All motorcycle riders, regardless of skill level, are encouraged to enroll in the California Motorcyclist Safety Program. Information and training locations are available at the website or by calling 1-877 RIDE-411 (1-877-743-3411).

Funding for motorcycle safety enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation aims at educating both motorcyclists and drivers on the rules of the road.

